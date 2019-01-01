Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mosimane appreciates being acknowledged by Caf

The 55-year-old has been nominated alongside high-profile coaches such as Aliou Cisse, Gernot Rohr and Djamel Belmadi for a continental award

head coach Pitso Mosimane has reacted to his Caf Coach of the Year award nomination.

The Kagiso-born mentor is among the 10 coaches nominated for the accolade after helping the Brazilians reach the semi-final of the Caf , where they lost to .

He also steered Sundowns to their record-extending ninth title at the end of May this year.

However, Mosimane was modest in his response when asked about his nomination, saying winning the award would just be a "cherry on top" because according to him, being acknowledged is what matters the most.

Mosimane also congratulated Themba Zwane, Denis Onyango and Percy Tau, who were also nominated for the Player of the Year award.

"Well, the nomination, I don't want to get over myself. Firstly, I'd say congratulations to Denis, Themba Zwane and Percy Tau... he's still our boy, for being nominated in that space because they have done well. Themba Zwane was the top scorer in the Champions League last year. He had a fantastic run, myself included," Mosimane told SABCSport.

"None of those people I have mentioned has been nominated because they have done well for themselves. We have been nominated for the team because without the team, we, as coaches, can just play big or whatever but we don't play.

"The players play but I'm humbled. I appreciate being acknowledged. For me, it's to be acknowledged. When you are acknowledged it's important. When you win it, it's a cherry on top.

"I was nominated with Micho and coach Ibenge, I think he was the coach of Esperance in 2016. I got it but just be humble. As long as the continent acknowledges us... Themba Zwane, Denis Onyango, Percy and me, I think that's enough.

"We just represent the club. We are the ones on the pedestal but people who make the stage are these guys (the players)."