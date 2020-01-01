Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mosimane and Kaizer Chiefs striker Nurkovic claim monthly PSL awards

Former Orlando Pirates attacker Motupa has scooped an accolade after impressing in December

Mamelodi Sundown’s Pitso Mosimane and Gift Motupa of , have been named the Coach and Player of the month for December respectively.



The coach and player were honoured after stellar performances in the PSL at the end of last year. Mosimane, who is no stranger to winning individual monthly accolades, took home the award for the first time in the 2019/20 Absa Premiership campaign.



During the month, Mosimane guided Sundowns to two victories over Stellenbosch FC and as well as playing 1-1 draw against fellow title chasers, Bidvest Wits. He was chosen ahead of Bidvest Wits’ Gavin Hunt and Norman Mapeza of , by a panel of experts made up of commentators, analysts and former players.



The 55-year old coach was praised for his great player management and maintaining consistency in the league during a period where they travelled regularly out of the country for the CAF and played in a domestic cup final.



Player of the Month



Motupa claimed the PSL Player of the Month award with two goals and an assist as Bidvest Wits won two fixtures against FC and Lamontville as well as drawing with . He has proven dependable for Bidvest Wits as they juggle between domestic and continental football. This was the 25-year old’s first Absa Premiership individual monthly award.



PSL Goal of the Month



Samir Nurkovic of was awarded with the PSL Goal of the Month award for December, for his cleverly taken strike from the near post against Bloemfontein .

The goal was chosen by football loving supporters, who voted for their favourite goal via the Premier Soccer League (PSL) website.



For winning the monthly awards, all three winners will each receive R5 000.



Judging panel: Farouk Khan (convenor), Brian Mathe, Reggie Ndlovu, Lindiwe Dube, Lebo Motsoeli, Marks Maponyane, Thabiso Mosia, Brian Mofokeng