Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mokwena: Why Safranko was released for ‘Lewandowski-type' striker

The Slovak recently parted ways with Masandawana and is back at his former Romanian club Sepsi OSK

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena says they “needed a different type of striker” as he explains why the club released Pavol Safranko.

Sundowns had signed Ethiopian striker Abubeker Nasir, rendering Safranko excess to requirements after he spent just a season at Chloorkop.

Mokwena says Safranko did not offer them “more speed, guile and creativity” and they needed an attacker in the mould of Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski.

“We came for a lot of criticism in a sense when we, unfortunately, had to make the decision with Pavol, but we knew we needed a different type of striker,” said Mokwena said as per iDiski Times.

“We needed a different profile. But the talk must be [about] what type of striker do you need for the type of game model that you want to play. And if you go really into the game at the highest level, maybe the only striker in a top team, in the top leagues that are still back to goal type striker is Lewandowski.

“But you see how the players are now playing on the last line with possibilities to enter the final third or the box with their faces, facing the goal. Then you need more speed, guile and creativity and we knew we couldn’t get enough of that type of dimension with Pavol.

“As much as he was excellent for us in the times we needed him, his contribution was immense, and his professionalism was incredible.”

New striker Nasir has scored in the two matches he has been involved in, the same as another new acquisition Marcelo Allende.

While enjoying good returns from the new signings, Mokwena emphasises releasing Safranko was a “football decision” as he explains the challenges they are facing with the new arrivals.

“It was just a football decision, but as I said before, we’re still struggling to communicate with Nasir, so we need to be more patient with him and Allende and they will come right, but it needs a bit of patience,” Mokwena said.