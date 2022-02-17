Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena has stated that even though they don't have extensive new footage of Al Merreikh, they are aware of their threat while preparing for Saturday’s Caf Champions League Group A clash.

With a volatile political situation affecting life in Sudan, domestic football only resumed at the beginning of February for the first time in five months.

Al Merreikh face the Brazilians on the background of having played two matches in 2022 and prior to that, they were last involved in competitive action in the Champions League second round in October.

“The disruption of the Sudanese league makes it difficult to get updated match footage but the good thing is that not a lot has changed from the footage that we received,” Mokwena told the club’s media department.

“We have gone through their last four games and they have the same sort of profile. They are a very difficult team with… individuals who are technically very good. They can manipulate the game and create possibilities to threaten your defence.

“They make very aggressive runs into the box and they play with a very offensive style. We know what we are up against, they are very physical and very aggressive in the duels with their counter-pressing and are dominant with their set-pieces. This is a very difficult team to play.”

Sundowns arrived in Egypt on the background of being held 1-1 by Baroka FC in Monday’s Premier Soccer League match at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The Brazilians coach has demanded they put the Baroka setback behind them as they go into a different competition.

“The training session was good. The focus was more from an acclimatisation perspective,” said Mokwena.

“And when you speak about acclimatisation, you also speak about changing gears, because coming from Polokwane, Baroka match which we were not 100% entirely happy with the result.

“We were satisfied with the performance but not entirely happy with both the performance and the results, to be honest with you. But you have to change gears, it’s a different competition, a competition that needs you to be in the right space mentally so that acclimatisation helped with regards to that.”

In their opening Group A match, Sundowns edged another Sudanese giant Al-Hilal last Friday.