Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mokwena: 'We have the responsibility to be aggressive'

The 35-year-old mentor lauded his charges' mentality after overcoming a defensive-minded Usuthu side in Pretoria

Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach Rhulani Mokwena feels the manner in which his side secured a win over AmaZulu FC was a message to the rest of the PSL.





Masandawana snatched a late winning goal through Marcelo Allende who scored in the first minute of stoppage time as the Tshwane giants edged out Usuthu 1-0 in a PSL match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday afternoon.





Mokwena explained that AmaZulu's defensive approach made it difficult for Masandawana, but he was happy to see his charges become aggressive in the final third.





"Well it's a bit difficult because I say to you (the media) all the time, there's only one team that's prepared to play," Mokwena told SuperSport TV.





"AmaZulu in all the games that they have played, have played a 4-3-3 with three strikers on top and today they played only with one, with 'Gaba' [Gabadinho Mhango] and with [Dumisani] Zuma a little bit closer.





"And a five-man defensive line, so yeah. We have the responsibility sometimes to make sure we are a little bit aggressive, we had the first big chance in the first half with Mshishi (Themba Zwane)," he continued.





"He did everything right he could have scored and if you don't score that one then the game keeps on going the way kept going and then it is very difficult."





The reigning PSL Coach of the Season went on to praise his charges for displaying a good mentality against the KwaZulu-Natal giants.





"But congratulations to our boys and that also sends a message to all opponents that we've got a goal, it doesn't matter how long it takes us to score but we've got a goal," he said.





"Even in the 95th, 96th, 97th minute, we've got a goal, so congratulations to the players for every good mentality."