Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mokwena warns Kaizer Chiefs of Shalulile

After the Namibian scored 23 league goals last season, he is expected to once again score plenty of goals this campaign

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena says he can guarantee striker Peter Shalulile will start scoring goals following “a slow start” to the season.

The Namibia international is yet to find the back of the net in two games so far this season after enjoying a terrific run last term, when he netted 23 Premier Soccer League goals.

Mokwena says that does not mean Shalulile can be ruled out because his engine has been “warming up.”

“We all know Peter has got goals. Before we start writing columns and articles, I think you guys know he will score,” said Mokwena as per Sowetan Live.

“Before we criticise him, let’s wait, let’s give him a little bit more time to get the engine going. It’s a slow start, but he will get goals and that I can guarantee you.”

Shalulile now faces a chance to open his scoring account when Sundowns host Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

He was on target when Masandawana hosted the Soweto giants in September 2021, grabbing Sundowns’ second goal in the 2-0 win.

It was in the early stage of the season in which he went on to finish two goals short of matching Collins Mbesuma’s record of 25 league goals attained during the 2004/05 season.

Shalulile has been consistent in the past three seasons in which he has scored more than 10 goals in each campaign.

In the past two terms, he has significantly contributed to Sundowns’ dominance of the domestic football scene.

While Sundowns have been on a roll in recent seasons, showing a huge gap between them and Soweto giants and Kaizer Chiefs, Mokwena is now wary of Amakhosi.

“It is interesting to see [Chiefs’ transfer business] and it is good for SA football because they are a big club, they have a good coach, they have an extremely good squad,” added Mokwena.

“They will be able to play the game they speak about, high octane, aggressive, pressing. You see the goals against Maritzburg if Yusuf Maart jumped out of the midfield and was persistent with the press, then maybe there is no mistake.”

Masandawana go into Saturday’s match on the backdrop of the 1-0 midweek defeat by TS Galaxy while Chiefs would be confident after beating Maritzburg United 3-0.