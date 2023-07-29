Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mokwena ticks all the boxes as Kaizer Chiefs struggle in pre-season

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has reflected and given his verdict on their pre-season preparations.

Downs were in top form this pre-season

They beat European teams

Mokwena comments on their preparations for the new season

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilians wrapped up their tour of the Netherlands where they played four matches against European sides. Before heading overseas, they had set up a training base camp in Rustenburg.

But it was in Europe where they impressed the most after drawing 2-2 with Gent and beating Go Ahead Eagles 1-0. They also thumped former Eredivisie champions Sparta Rotterdam 4-1 and signed off their tour with a 2-1 win over NAC Breda.

WHAT MOKWENA SAID: “We came here with a clear mandate to try to win the pre-season,” Mokwena said as per FARPost.

“Social integration and being exposed to different playing styles ticked, social integration of new players ticked, no injuries from the group we tick. Good physical and tactical preparation we also tick.

“So we can only thank the club and the management of this football club. We thank our chairman [Tlhopie Motsepe] for allowing us to go into this type of space. We experienced a very good pre-season that gave us good facilities, good oppositions. It’s a good platform to prepare for what is going to be a difficult season.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Masandawana were enjoying a terrific pre-season, it was not the same story for their Premier Soccer League rivals Kaizer Chiefs. Amakhosi finished their tour of Africa with a 1-0 defeat by Township Rollers in Gaborone on Saturday.

They also lost another friendly game against Young Africans last week. Their pre-season performances were uninspiring as they look like a side that will continue struggling into the new season.

WHAT NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS? The Brazilians will turn their attention to their clash against Sekhukhune United next Friday in what will be the first game of the 2023/24 PSL season.