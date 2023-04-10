Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mokwena scrambles for excuses after Swallows FC draw - 'The pitch was dry and bumpy'

- Sundowns were held 0-0 by Swallows
WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilians were frustrated by Swallows in this Premier Soccer League match at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday. It was a second successive draw for the Brazilians, and this time around they dropped points against the relegation-haunted Soweto side.
Mokwena feels the conditions at Dobsonville Stadium were against them and they contributed to denying them victory.
WHAT MOKWENA SAID: “These games are very difficult, football you need a lot of conditions to have intensity, you have an opponent that’s an aggressor, and today we played against an opponent that is sitting and holding on to a point at home, you need a good pitch – so that the ball moves a little but and the pitch was dry and bumpy,” said Mokwena as per iDiski Times.
“So we were responsible for the tempo and I think we did all that we could, we had so many chances, final third entries, I think we won a lot of duels, and this game was about long balls and second balls.
“We won almost all the duels with aggression, so there will never be a game I will be in charge of at Sundowns where we have no aggression, believe me, no chance.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The draw with Swallows came five days after they recorded another draw with Cape Town City. Eric Tinkler's side played the last 16 minutes of that match a man down, but the Brazilians failed to take advantage of their opponents’ numerical disadvantage.
This time around, they struggled against a Swallows side that is four points above basement side Maritzburg United. It is s run of form that could be worrisome for Sundowns ahead of their Caf Champions League quarter-finals.
WHAT NEXT FOR SUNDOWS? After failing to win in their last two games, Sundowns would now try to pick themselves up when they visit Golden Arrows on Wednesday.