Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mokwena scrambles for excuses after Swallows FC draw - 'The pitch was dry and bumpy'

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has explained some of the factors that restricted them in Sunday’s draw with Swallows FC.

Sundowns were held 0-0 by Swallows

It was a second straight draw for Downs

Mokwena explains why they failed to win

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilians were frustrated by Swallows in this Premier Soccer League match at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday. It was a second successive draw for the Brazilians, and this time around they dropped points against the relegation-haunted Soweto side.

Mokwena feels the conditions at Dobsonville Stadium were against them and they contributed to denying them victory.

WHAT MOKWENA SAID: “These games are very difficult, football you need a lot of conditions to have intensity, you have an opponent that’s an aggressor, and today we played against an opponent that is sitting and holding on to a point at home, you need a good pitch – so that the ball moves a little but and the pitch was dry and bumpy,” said Mokwena as per iDiski Times.

“So we were responsible for the tempo and I think we did all that we could, we had so many chances, final third entries, I think we won a lot of duels, and this game was about long balls and second balls.

“We won almost all the duels with aggression, so there will never be a game I will be in charge of at Sundowns where we have no aggression, believe me, no chance.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The draw with Swallows came five days after they recorded another draw with Cape Town City. Eric Tinkler's side played the last 16 minutes of that match a man down, but the Brazilians failed to take advantage of their opponents’ numerical disadvantage.

This time around, they struggled against a Swallows side that is four points above basement side Maritzburg United. It is s run of form that could be worrisome for Sundowns ahead of their Caf Champions League quarter-finals.

WHAT NEXT FOR SUNDOWS? After failing to win in their last two games, Sundowns would now try to pick themselves up when they visit Golden Arrows on Wednesday.