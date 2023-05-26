Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mokwena reveals decision amid expiring contract at PSL champions

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has opened up about the club’s decision after he missed the biggest target of the season.

Mokwena was mandated to win the Champions League

But he missed out on that target

His Sundowns future is, however, secure

WHAT HAPPENED? Masandawana’s season ended prematurely after they were eliminated from the Caf Champions League last weekend. It was a disappointing end to the term for the Brazilians who had set the continental competition as their top priority after unrivaled domestic dominance.

With Mokwena having been appointed Sundowns head coach last October, so many expectations by Sundowns fans rested on his shoulders. As Masandawana finished the season with just one trophy, Mokwena’s future appeared not safe with one year left on his contract but the youthful coach has moved in to open up on his job.

WHAT MOKWENA SAID: “I will be here next season,” said Mokwena as per SABC Sport. “The club will make an announcement. I love this club.

“I am falling in love with it every single day [and] I get incredible support from the club, the chairman, the Motsepe family and the board.

“And there’s a very good relationship with the players. What more can a coach ask for? I don’t know, but I don’t think my agent [Steve Kapelushnick] would lie to me.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Earlier in the season, Mokwena was at the centre of speculation of interest from other clubs in Africa. Kapelushnick confirmed that the Sundowns coach was a wanted man in Egypt Morocco and Tanzania. But he will not be moving away from the Premier Soccer League, for now.

Mokwena is not the only South African coach who has attracted interest in North Africa as Pitso Mosimane is reportedly a target of Raja Casablanca and Esperance.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOKWENA? Masandawana have gone for the off-season break and Mokwena is now planning for next season.

The Masandawana coach is expected to make big signings as they seek to build a stronger squad to conquer Africa.