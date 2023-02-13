Ncikazi dismisses Marou-Basomboli comparisons

Both Soweto giants signed strikers from outside SA

Chiefs brought in Congolese forward Basomboli

Pirates added Cameroonian Marou

WHAT HAPPENED? Pirates made four signings in the last Premier Soccer League player transfer window including bringing in Cameroon forward Souaibou Marou from Cotonsport Garoua.

As the Buccaneers were trying to fix their attack, Chiefs also signed Congolese striker Christian Saile Basomboli from Zambian side Nchanga Rangers.

Basomboli has already featured in three games for Chiefs, making an immediate impact by scoring a goal and providing an assist.

But Marou is yet to make his Buccaneers debut and the closest he got to earning game time was being on the bench against All Stars FC on Saturday.

There is close attention on the two forwards to see who will become a big hit in the PSL but Ncikazi has moved in to dismiss the comparisons.

WHAT MOSIMANE SAID: “The pressure comes from you guys,” said Ncikazi as per iDiski Times.

“We don’t have, we’re just working at our own pace. We’re doing our adaptation in our own way.

“You cannot compare the two. I think the other guy was playing in Zambia and Zambia, speaking English, the league is different.

“He [Marou] is coming from a French-speaking country, away from our… The conditions are totally different. I think it will be unfair to compare the two.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Basomboli and Marou arrived in the Premier Soccer League at a time both the Soweto giants have been trying to improve upfront.

That has brought in the hype and heightened expectations on the two forwards.

Also, they have been hyped as fans try to see if Chiefs and Pirates have got it right this time around after most of their new signings have been struggling.

Souaibou Marou, Collins Makgaka, Orlando Pirates, January 2023

WHAT NEXT FOR BASOMBOLI AND MAROU? As Chiefs return to league action, Basomboli will be trying to continue with his good form when Chiefs host Golden Arrows on Sunday.

Marou will be hoping to make his debut against Maritzburg United at home on Friday.