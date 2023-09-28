Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mokwena opens up on latest coaching methods - ‘I’m just a thief’

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has explained how he has managed to revolutionise Masandawana’s game.

Mokwena is unbeaten in the league as Downs coach

The Brazilians are on course to defend the PSL title

Mokwena comments on how they go about their business.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilians have asserted their dominance in the Premier Soccer League with a brand of football that helps them stay ahead of traditional rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

They are currently streaking away on the PSL table and, with a ten-point lead after just eight matches, look set for a record-extending seventh league title.

Mokwena explains how he borrows playing methods from Premier League teams to maintain their supremacy.

WHAT WAS SAID: “It’s nothing new, I’m just a thief. I steal ideas, I watch a lot of football,” Mokwena told the media.

“You saw Amrabat playing for Manchester United, the left-back. Do you know what he was doing? He was coming inside.

“Thomas Partey at Arsenal as a right-back he was coming inside. John Stones as a centre-back or sometimes as a right back, he comes inside.

“All these things you see us doing them. It’s just that I watch a lot of football. I watch Brighton. They do crazy things with their build-up. How do they even get to have the double pivot?

“If you think about the double pivot in the sense of a seesaw. It has to have that middle ground that keeps the weight. A double pivot is what you find when you get Riva [Coetzee] driving to the next line to give the team balance.

“In attack, you have balance, in defence as well and this is where we are going. It looks a bit different when you have Abdel Boutouil for example because he can even play inside and now you have a triple pivot instead of a double one which is the next form of evolution.

“So, that means you are going to send three to press the pivots and that means you have seven players left in your team.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Masandawana's dominance of domestic football has seen their rivals come under stern scrutiny for struggling to match Sundowns' level of competitiveness.

The Brazilians have already opened a massive gap on their main Soweto rivals in the league and Chiefs and Pirates probably already need to be looking to next season if they want to take Sundowns' PSL crown.

Amakhosi have 13 points fewer than Sundowns having played the same number of matches, while Pirates are currently 17 points behind but do have three games in hand.

WHAT NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS? The Brazilians switch their attention to Caf Champions League preliminaries this weekend as they continue their quest for the continental glory they last tasted in 2016.