Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mokwena insists on the 'Brazilians style' despite Caf Champions League failure

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has emphasised they will not switch to another style of play despite not reaching the heights they wanted.

Sundowns' season ended abruptly on Saturday

It ends with only the PSL title to show for it

But Mokwena insists they won't change their way of doing things

WHAT HAPPENED? The Tshwane giants were knocked out of the Caf Champions League by Wydad Casablanca at the semi-final stage on the away goals rule. An unlucky own goal by Mothobi Mvala undid all the hard work Masandawana had invested in their campaign. It was yet another exit from Africa’s elite club competition, a title that has been eluding them since 2016.

Their brand of football has not been delivering the Champions League crown for a number of years now. While there might be a need for a switch in approach in the way they do business in Africa, Mokwena insists they will continue with their way of playing.

WHAT MOKWENA SAID: “It might not be next season, but eventually we'll win the Champions League and we will win it playing the way of the club, its supporters, its culture, because if you want to change the style of football, then you've got to take out quite a lot of what speaks to this club,” said Mokwena as per MTN FC.

“The colours of this club are synonymous with the nickname attached to this club [Brazilians], a nickname that is synonymous with a certain style of play, and then if you change your identity completely, you've got to eradicate a lot of years written about Mamelodi Sundowns.

“We end having won a lot of hearts but of course that’s not good enough so we've got to galvanise strength and pick ourselves up and again next season.

“It's actually in the bad moments that I've got to step up and first take responsibility and then try to allow the players to feel it. We’ve got to feel it because it's the pain that will push us to the next level.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Before this season’s campaign, the last time Masandawana had reached the last four of the Champions League was in 2019. It was again Wydad who eliminated them at this hurdle and the Moroccans were back again to haunt Sundowns.

After being eliminated at the quarter-final stage in the last three seasons, the Tshwane giants looked likely to reach the final amid debate about them being experiencedfor this stage of the tournament. But they failed to advance to the tournament’s deciding match where Wydad will now meet Al Ahly in what will be a repeat of last year's final.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOKWENA? While the Masandawana trainer insists they will not change their style, he will be working to make their way of doing business more effective next term and win the Champions League.