Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mokwena insists ‘no league title has ever been won in March’

Masandawana appear on course for a record fourth straight PSL title but one of their coaches is playing it down

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena says there is still “a lot of work needed to improve” as they prepare to host Black Leopards at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday.

The Brazilians lead the PSL standings four points better than second-placed Golden Arrows who have played two more games than them.

The current campaign sees Sundowns bidding for a historical fourth successive league title but Mokwena feels the job is far from being completed.

“Huge compliment to the players for the current space we find ourselves in. We appreciate a lot of hard work and players adopting life principles and infusing a soul into the game,” Mokwena told Sundowns’ media.

“When we speak of life principles we mean brotherhood, selflessness and honesty. With honesty to their performances and this has led to the consistency that we find ourselves enjoying and of course no championship has ever been won in March. No league title, no Caf Champions League title has ever been won in March.

“Still in a humble way, there is a lot of work needed to improve and a lot of things to work on in relation to our schemes both defensively and offensively. We are humbled to appreciate the small milestones because for you to be blessed with bigger milestones you have to appreciate small ones.

“While we appreciate the small milestones, we then galvanise ourselves for bigger challenges that lie ahead of us because we know that our April is going to be nine games and May is going to be really that moment when everything is going to be decided.”

Still unbeaten in the PSL this season, Masandawana welcome basement side Leopards without in-form striker Peter Shalulile who is suspended.

Mokwena admits Shalulile’s absence will force them to alter their game.

“We are going into this game without Peter Shalulile and that means we have to change a little bit in a certain way our schemes because Peter is such an integral part of the squad and not just our offensive schemes but also defensive schemes,” said Mokwena.

“So we have to change a little bit and adjust the way we want to go against Black Leopards. It will be interesting to see how we deal with their build-up triangle of [Khomotso] Masia, [Sibongiseni] Mthethwa and [Edwin] Gyimah.”

The reverse fixture between the two sides saw Sundowns winning 2-1 away in Limpopo in January.