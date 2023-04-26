Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mokwena in demand from Egypt, Morocco, Tanzania - Agent confirms

Steve Kapeluschnik, the agent of Rhulani Mokwena confirms local and foreign interest in the Mamelodi Sundowns coach.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mokwena has been Mamelodi Sundowns head coach since October 2022 but has already won the Premier Soccer League title with a few games to spare.

The 36-year-old coach has also helped Sundowns appear as favourites to win this season’s Caf Champions League match.

Since being appointed Masandawana coach, he has lost just one game when they were recently eliminated from the Nedbank Cup.

But there has been massive interest in Mokwena according to Kapeluschnik who says the phone “hasn’t stopped ringing” as clubs inquire about the coach.

WHAT WAS SAID: "He has a special father/son relationship with the president someone he is committed to," Kapeluschnik told SABC Sport.

"My phone hasn’t stopped ringing. I’ve had inquiries from Egypt, Morocco, Tanzania, and even locally.

"It is my job to inform my client, but coach Rhulani has made it clear he wants to be at Sundowns. He believes there is something special that he can still go on to achieve at the club – they are just a different level and class. You can see it with the number of trophies."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Winning the Champions League could see clubs outside the PSL tabling huge offers that could make it difficult for Mokwena to reject.

Taking up a job outside South Africa would be a huge step in Mokwena's career. He has never worked outside his home country and so far, the youthful coach has never completed a full season as head coach.

Going to North Africa could prove to be a whole different experience for him, working for clubs that are demanding.

So far, Pitso Mosimane remains the only South African to coach in North Africa following his largely successful stint at Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

While Kapeluschnik says Mokwena is staying at Sundowns, the coach has also expressed interest to one day take charge of Bafana Bafana.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOKWENA? After leading his side to a 1-0 win over Richards Bay on Tuesday, the Sundowns tactician is now preparing to guide the Brazilians to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The Tshwane giants host CR Belouizdad in a quarter-final, second-leg match on Saturday while enjoying what looks like a comfortable lead after winning 4-1 in the away leg.