Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mokwena feeling generous after Swallows FC draw - 'I'm supposed to give him my life'

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena claimed he would stomach sharing the spoils with Swallows FC due to his relationship with Musa Nyatama.

Downs were frustrated by Nyatama's side

It is Masandawana's second successive 0-0 draw

The Tshwane giants will now face off with Arrows

WHAT HAPPENED?: The 36-year-old tactician watched on as Masandawana were held to a 0-0 draw by a stubborn Amaswaswai side in Sunday's PSL encounter at Dobsonville Stadium.

It was a game which was dominated by Sundowns, but Mokwena's side was poor in final third and they have now failed to score in two consecutive league games.

When reflecting on the match, Mokwena stated that if he were to give a point to anybody, it would be Nyatama having worked with the Swallows coach at Orlando Pirates.

WHAT WAS SAID?: "Yeah, I said to Musa, I'm supposed to give him my life, in my previous job Musa gave me his life so if God says reward him a little bit with one point, let's hope it goes a very long way," Mokwena told SuperSport TV.

"We're not in the business of giving points, so do not misinterpret me but it's the love and if I can have to stomach a point dropped, I would stomach a point dropped against Musa.

WHAT MOKWENA SAID ABOUT THE MATCH: "It's never being easy to play Swallows, tough one but we tried everything and it was unfortunate today, we tried everything," he said.

"Tried formations, different things, very proud of the players, proud of their effort, proud of their commitment and we tried. When we went to a back-three it was a little bit better and then we tried to have Neo (Maema) inverted a little bit, we could not open it.

"'AB' (Abdelmounaim Boutouil) tried to open it, he could not open it and a little bit unlucky with one or two situations but very proud of the players, the effort and the application, very good."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns have failed to win two league games in a row for the first time since May 2021 when they drew with Kaizer Chiefs before losing to Stellenbosch FC.

However, the newly-crowned PSL champions' ambitions of winning a treble are on track with Mokwena's side scheduled to lock horns with Stellenbosch FC away in a Nedbank Cup quarter-final clash on April 15.

Masandawana would then take on CR Belouizdad of Algeria in the two-legged quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League later this month.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS?: Masandawana will now square off with Lamontville Golden Arrows on Wednesday in another PSL game.

Sundowns are undefeated in their last nine games against Arrows having recoded six wins and three draws.