Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mokwena explains revised player recruitment approach

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has detailed how they intend to expose more academy players to first-team football.

WHAT HAPPENED? In their Premier Soccer League matchday squad against Stellebosch FC on Sunday, the Brazilians included three players who came through their development ranks. Eighteen-year-old midfielder Ntando Nkosi was thrown into the starting line-up while Cassius Mailula and another midfielder Siyanda Nyanga started from the bench.

With Mailula already a hit in the PSL, it was the appearance of Ntando’s name on the starting line-up which caught many by surprise. Mokwena said they want their upcoming stars to feel the pressure that comes with first-team football.

WHAT MOKWENA SAID: “A huge compliment to the football club and the amount of resources they invent into the academy,” Mokwena told Sundowns media.

“Huge compliments to the staff and coaches that work in the academy. Surprise Moriri is a legend in his own right. There are also many legends in Godfrey Sapula, Mike Manzini and David Notoane, these people work tirelessly.

“It’s a reflection of hard work and the resources as well as the investments the club puts in. The players are able to have confidence, we put them in official games for a big club like Mamelodi Sundowns in pressure situations where we have to win football matches.

“They are ready and they just need to be given opportunities.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mokwena’s trust in youngsters could be a hint that Sundowns might be making a minor shift in their transfer plans. Mailula’s terrific performances might have inspired the Masandawana coach to invest more belief in in-house talent.

Mailula is already being mentioned as a contender for the PSL Footballer of the Season award.

The Brazilians are known for splashing money to get big-name players but promoting more starlets could be a new transfer trajectory.

In the past 10 years years, Percy Tau is arguably Sundowns’ biggest player to come from their academy. The Bafana Bafana star came through their development ranks and went on to sign for Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion and played Uefa Champions League football.

WHAT NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS? Masandawana will now switch focus back to the Caf Champions League by hosting Al Ahly on Saturday.

However, chances of Nkosi and Nyanga playing in that match appear slim due to the magnitude of the game.