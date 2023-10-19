Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mokwena defends Zungu's horror tackle on Parker - 'It was not malicious'

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has leapt to the defence of Bongani Zungu's horrific lunge into TS Galaxy forward Bernard Parker.

Zungu was red-carded during the Carling Knockout

He had lunged into Parker

Mokwena reacts to the incident

WHAT HAPPENED? Zungu made a crude challenge on Parker and in the process earned himself a straight red card during Wednesday’s Carling Knockout Round of 16 clash.

The horrific incident left the TS Galaxy striker hospitalised.

As per video footage shortly after the incident, Zungu did not appear remorseful but instead looked like he was pleading his innocence.

Article continues below

That drew a backlash from fans on social media calling for the banning of the Sundowns midfielder.

WHAT WAS SAID: “I can only wish Bernard Parker a speedy recovery. I hope it’s not as serious as it looks,” said Mokwena as per KickOff.

“Knowing Bongani Zungu, I know it was not malicious, and that there was no malicious intent behind it. The only thing that I can say is that I wish Bernard Parker a speedy recovery,” the tactician concluded.

AND WHAT MORE? Parker's former club Kaizer Chiefs sent their recovery wishes to the striker.

"Die Hond, Bernard Parker, we are wishing you a speedy recovery," said Chiefs in a brief statement.

"We are looking forward to seeing you back on the field of play to do what you love!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The horrendous injury could see the end of Parker's playing career.

The former Kaizer Chiefs star even acknowledged that he might not recover to play football ever again.

TS Galaxy are yet to confirm the extent of Parker's injury and the number of weeks he is expected to be on the sidelines.

WHAT NEXT FOR PARKER? TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic might need to scrap Parker from his plans in the meantime as the veteran striker tries to recover.

That could mean searching for the former Bafana Bafana star's replacement during the January transfer window.

In the event that Parker decides to hang up his boots, it is to be seen which career path he will take amid a non-playing offer from Chiefs when he left the club in June 2022.