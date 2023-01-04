Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mokwena compares their changes to Chelsea’s but hints at Mngqithi being safe

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has dismissed talk of disharmony in their camp amid speculation about Manqoba Mngqithi’s imminent departure.

It's now three months after Downs reshuffled their technical team

That sparked rumours of divisions among technical team staff

Mokwena moves in to dispel the rumours

WHAT HAPPENED? Sundowns dissolved the co-coaching set-up last October and elevated Mokwena to the head-coach role. That saw Mngqithi being demoted to the senior coach position while Steve Komphela was promoted as the first team coach.

The technical team shake-up saw rumours of divisions in the Sundowns technical team emerging. Recently, Sundowns parted ways with fitness and conditioning coach Riedoh Berdien as well as assistant goalkeepers coach Marcus Mashilo.

Now, with Mngqithi having entered the last six months of his contract, speculation is rife that he could be on his way out but Mokwena has moved in to address the rumours.

WHAT MASHEGO SAID: “Hearsay, speculation, we are very happy with the contributions of the entire technical team. When I said it’s only normal [for changes to happen when a new head coach comes in], I meant it is only normal,” said Mokwena as per TimesLive.

“Graham Potter took over from Thomas Tuchel [at Chelsea] and for sure there were changes. The previous coach of Mamelodi Sundowns [Pitso Mosimane] left and there were technical changes.

“Sometimes it is blown out of proportion because it happens a bit in the periods where there is not a lot to talk about from a football perspective [such as in last month's domestic break for the World Cup].

“That’s the only thing I can say with regards to that, but the club is happy with everyone, from coach Steve to coach Manqoba to coach Wendell [Robinson] to physical trainer Sbu [Sibusiso Mahlangu] to the analysts.

“At the end of the day it’s the club that decides. The club decides my stay and everyone else’s stay, and the club is far more important than any individual. It will outlive every single one of us. It is too much of an institution to think I am bigger than the club. I can only reiterate how happy we are to work with each other and for each other, and be at service for the football club.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Now, all eyes are on Mokwena to see if he can steer the Masandawana ship to the Caf Champions League title, a trophy that has eluded them in recent seasons while they dominate local football.

Mokwena has so far guided Sundowns to four straight Premier Soccer League games and is now expected to translate that form into the continent.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOKWENA? Mokwena now prepares to lead Sundowns in their next assignment, a trip to Richards Bay where they are keen for a ninth straight league win.