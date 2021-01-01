Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mokwena bemoans injuries, wary of Swallows FC threat

The two teams will clash in Atteridgeville with sights set on going three points clear on top of the PSL log

Rhulani Mokwena is wary of the threat posed by Swallows FC ahead of injury-hit 's clash with Brandon Truter's side on Saturday.

Like Sundowns, Swallows are unbeaten so far this term, picking up 26 points from their first 12 Premier League matches this season, and are joint top with the Brazilians.

After failing to win, nor score in their two previous encounters - the first time Sundowns have gone two matches without scoring since December 2018 - Masandawana will be expected to secure all three points in Atteridgeville this weekend and despite being hampered by injuries, coach Mokwena believes they will be able to adapt.

More teams

''Without the key players, our preparations have been tough, but we've got enough within the squad [although] we are a little bit thin at the moment with regards to the defensive line, medically,'' Mokwena told the media.

''We are without Ricardo Nascimento, medically we are without Lyle Lakay, without Soumahoro Bangaly, and for medical reasons we are without Mudau [Khuliso].

''It leaves us very, very thin in that department, and then we were dealt with a huge blow by losing Brian Onyango, with a grade two thigh injury.

''That sets us back a bit and we have to see how we improvise and be creative in how we solve that situation, maybe play a back three, maybe we play with inverted full-backs, may is to play like Swallows and only play two at the back.

''We don't know how we are going to do this, but we will find solutions, we've got enough within the team to be able to adapt.

''Unfortunately, at this moment in time we got a huge hospital ward, but these are problems that every club is facing, and we have to do the best under the circumstances.''

The defending champions' co-coach also took time to detail the opposition's approach and reiterated that they will not be taking the Birds lightly.

''The opposition is good, the team has winning momentum,'' he added.

''If you win the NFD [National First Division], and come to the , you come to the PSL with a winning feeling, the winning momentum which you carried through from your campaign in the National First Division.

''So, you come in with good momentum and with winning experience and that's very important, that feel-good momentum and the experience of winning football matches, and winning trophies.

''It's a game that we understand clearly that we must play very, very well to win. We must work extremely hard to win. Without playing well or being extremely strategic, we know we got absolutely no chance.

Article continues below

''Because they've got nothing to lose and that is why they are playing with so much freedom, with so much bravery and that's why the coach makes so many decisions that are courageous and brave.

''And as they say, the universe will favour the brave and the courageous.''

This will be the first meeting between these two sides since 2015.