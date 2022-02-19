Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mokwena: Al Ahly only offer you six points

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena has attempted to play down the intense rivalry with the Al Ahly team coached by former Masandawana tactician, Pitso Mosimane.

With four points from their opening two games, Sundowns now turn their attention to foes Al Ahly, whom they meet next Saturday at the Cairo International Stadium.

Arguably the two group favourites, the Brazilians’ clash with the 10-times Champions League winners takes on extra significance with the Mosimane connection, as well as former player Percy Tau. There has also been some bad blood between the clubs in recent times.

But speaking to the media after Saturday's stalemate with Al Merreikh at the WE Al-Ahly Stadium in Cairo, Mokwena explained that it’s been important for Masandawana not to become obsessed with the Egyptian club.

“We can never make that mistake of focussing all our attention on Al Ahly,” he said.

“Because it’s a group where 12 points put you in a position to qualify as the number one.

“But the reality is, Al Ahly only offer you six points. And then you’ve got to fight from Al Hilal (Al Hilal Omdurman, also of Sudan) and Al Merreikh, and give them the same amount of respect that you would give in terms of your preparation and the attention to detail that you would give to Al Ahly.

“The other games, Al Hilal, Al Merreikh are probably more important,” Mokwena continued.

“Everyone was disappointed when we only beat Al Hilal 1-0. But when you look at Al Ahly’s game against Al Hilal, and when they draw (0-0), you realise how important it was to win that match.

“We cannot be side-tracked by playing the name instead of playing the matches.”

“Our first objective is to qualify from the group, not to beat Al Ahly,” added the former Orlando Pirates coach.

Commenting on Saturday’s draw, Mokwena said he felt it had been a game of two halves, adding:

"That’s how football works, there’s no use crying over spilt milk. We were just unfortunate with the [Erwin] Saavedra injury, that forced us to change the structure of our attack. That also compromised our high press. Not so good in the second half, but a performance in the first half we can build on.”

Sundowns lead Group A with four points from two outings. The other teams all have one point, with Al Ahly and Al Merreikh only having played one match while Al Hilal have completed two fixtures like Sundowns have.