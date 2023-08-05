Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mokwena admits ‘it just wasn’t working’ against Sekhukhune United

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokoena has conceded they had an underwhelming evening besides a narrow win over Sekhukhune United.

Sundowns began their PSL title defence

They edged Sekhukhune 2-1

Mokwena responds to the result

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilians edged Babina Noko 2-1 at Peter Mokaba Stadium in the 2023/24 Premier Soccer League opener.

It was a dramatic encounter which saw each side ending the match following red cards to Vusimusi Mncube and Rivaldo Coetzee. Mokwena feels his side could have done much more as he admits their plan did not work out.

WHAT WAS SAID: “It just wasn’t working. We had a specific plan and it just wasn’t coming together,” Mokwena told SuperSport TV.

“But Modiba is very important for us. He gives us so much versatility and multiple options. He understands this is the game of football.

“Maseko did very well when he came on, he gave us the impetus we were looking for. But yeah, congratulations it’s always very good to start off with a win and I’m very, very proud of the players and their effort.”

AND WHAT MORE? Mokwena comments on some of the decisions he made as he tried to tip the scale in favour of Masandawana.

“It's not always smooth sailing with a lot of dominance but in certain moments of this game we were very good, structurally we were very good,” said Mokwena.

“It was a bit difficult to control some of the transitions in the second-half, especially because the opposition took a lot more risks.

“And they put five across your defensive line and then they launch the ball long, then you've got to fight for the second balls and if you don't win the second balls, then you're stuck a little bit on transitions.

“You're caught in situations where you're countering the counter but okay, good, it was a bit demanding in the midfield, the legs but we did very well to create a lot of chances, which is very good. So ja, just congratulate the boys for working so hard and winning the game.

“Maseko did very well when he came on and gave us the impetus we were looking for but yeah, congratulations, it's very good to start the season with a win and very proud of the players and their efforts.

“Yeah, we want to try do something a little bit different, to try to create superiorities on the pitch and free up certain players in situations where we can take advantage of their quality," Mokwena explained.

“And we've got different ways of trying to do that and creating overloads but one of them who is going to be important is Rivaldo but ja as you say it's a team effort and it's a pity that a very good performance like that it's a little bit dampened by the retaliation for the red card.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The fact that the Brazilians had a tough time against Babina Noko could inspire other PSL teams against them.

Mokwena's side ended last season on a low note and it was the same level they started off the new season.

This is despite them being on fire during pre-season when they won three games and drew one in their tour of the Netherlands.

WHAT NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS? The Brazilians now prepare to face Kaizer Chiefs in their next match on Wednesday in what would be a test to see if the Sekhukhune result was no fluke.