Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mngqiti: We don’t want to have favourites

The Brazilians began the group phase of their Caf Champions League campaign with a 2-0 home win over Sudan side Al-Hilal two weeks ago

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi says players must earn their place in the starting XI on merit at the Tshwane club.

Sundowns' squad is packed full of quality and even their bench regularly contains international players while some of their new signings have barely played this season.

It's also not easy for starlets such as Sphelele Mkhulise and Promise Mkhuma to get much game-time. Even club skipper Hlompho Kekana has struggled for match minutes this term.

Its a tough job for Mngqithi and co-coaches Rhulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela to decide who to leave out, but the former has promised selections are only done on merit.

“[If] you don’t perform at Sundowns, it’s very difficult for anyone to get an opportunity," Mngqithi was quoted saying by the Sowetan.



"I was making an example of [Sphelele] Mkhulise. When he played in Cape Town against Cape Town City, we won that match. He had a good game but due to medical reasons he found himself out of the team.

“It became difficult for Pitso [Mkhulise] to come back into the team, and he’d never done anything wrong. But what do you do when AJ [Andile Jali] is performing, when Lebo [Maboe] is performing, when Mshishi [Themba Zwane] is performing, and everybody is giving a good account of themselves?

“We are trying to be honest and fair with everyone. We don’t take people out and we don’t want to have favourites that must play even when they’re not doing well.”

Mngqiti’s latest selection headache will come ahead of Sunday afternoon’s clash with Algerian outfit CR Belouizdad in what is their second match of the Caf Champions League group stage - at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The Brazilians' technical team have watched some video footage of their opponents, and Mngqiti says they can be compared to local PSL rivals Swallows FC.

Article continues below

“They are a good playing team,” he declared. “We watched the game they played against TP Mazembe. We know what they're capable of, very intricate. At times they play more like Swallows with inverted full-backs, more especially in their build-up.

“Technically, the North Africans have got something to give; good overloads on the ball side.”