Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mngqithi wary of 'very dangerous' Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila

The Downs co-coach feels that their opponents are a closed book which is difficult to read

coach Manqoba Mngqithi has admitted that they have been facing challenges in plotting against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) who they host in a Premier Soccer League ( ) encounter on Wednesday.

Tshakhuma have a newly-assembled team following the acquisition of their top-flight league status from .

After holding TS Galaxy in their opening league match last weekend, Tshakhuma visit Sundowns who are on a high after dismissing 3-0 in their first league game.

More teams

But Mngqithi is not reading much into their exploits against Chiefs as he concedes that they have very limited information to use against their Joel Masutha-coached opponents.

“It’s very difficult [to plan against Tshakhuma] because over the last two matches they have played two different line-ups,” Mngqithi told the Sundowns media team.

“You can see they are still bringing on new players into the team. It is a team that does not have too many patterns where you can know what they do when they build up from the back, what they do on transitions.

“Or what they do when they lose possession because they are using different teams and you can see most of their staff is still off the cuff. Players and coach have not been together for long.”

Tshakhuma have played two games in the season so far.

They were first edged 3-2 out of the MTN8 quarter-finals by SuperSport United, before the TS Galaxy draw.

After Masutha fielded almost different games in those two games, Mngqithi says that has made it difficult to gather notes against TTM, which makes the Limpopo side a potential minefield.

“Such teams are very dangerous because you do not know exactly who you will face,” said Mngqithi.

“For instance against SuperSport United, they played [Justin] Shonga, [Mogakolodi] Ngele and [Lerato] Lamola. And then you look at their other match against TS Galaxy, Shonga was no longer there. There was Lamola, [Celimpilo] Ngema, Ngele is still a big factor in that team.

Article continues below

“It is always very difficult to plan for a team like that. They are strong at set-pieces with Ndengane [Alfred], [Lehlohonolo] Nonyane and Ngele is known by everyone for taking them.

“But surprisingly now he has even scored with a header which suggests that we must just be aware of everything that happens in and around the box and try to defend intelligently. Not to give too many freekicks in and around the box because Shonga and Ngele can be very dangerous.

“So we are just planning mainly on individual profiles because the team as such does not have a clear tactical approach. They have no patterns and we are trying our level best to understand what each and every individual can do against us and I think we have made those pointers in our analysis.”