Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mngqithi: The rhythmic drum helps our performance

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi thinks that the return of the club's fans to the stadium will spur Masandawana onto greater heights.

The PSL confirmed last week that supporters could return to the stadiums following a two year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

And on Saturday the Masandawana faithful at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium were in good voice, which was much appreciated by Mngqithi.

"When I see the yellow nation, it always feels good," he told SuperSport TV after the game at the

"Because that rhythmic drum also helps our performance to be honest. It gives us the rhythm and a little more cohesion in our play.

"We've missed them a lot. We also miss John Black (Sundowns' master drummer, who just recently passed away) because you could have felt this drum differently if he was around.

"I believe the supporters are working very hard to give us the same momentum that we want. I was very impressed to have our yellow nation back at the stadium."

Having handed game-time to a lot of non-regular starters, Mngqiti praised the depth of quality in the Sundowns squad.

He was not however entirely pleased with the performance against the ABC Motsepe [third-tier] team from KwaZulu-Natal.

"Obviously there were areas that were very unhappy with,” the former Golden Arrows coach explained.

“First half after scoring two goals we started to give them a little bit more space.

"What was uncomfortable for me was when we gave their Six space. When you give [Sandile] Zuke a little more space, then he starts to gain momentum of the game.

"We were a little bit lax in terms of not putting enough pressure on their central midfield. which brought them back into the game a little bit in the latter stages of the first half."

The Pretoria side remains on track to win four trophies this term – after claiming the MTN8, they are currently leading the domestic league by 11 points over Royal AM and are in the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League.