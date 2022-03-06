Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has blamed referee Thando Ndzandzeka for their stunning 2-1 Premier Soccer League defeat by Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday.

It was an evening in which Masandawana got the lead via Peter Shalulile but Alfred Ndengane levelled for Maritzburg, before a stoppage-time penalty converted by substitute Amadou Soukouna earned the KZN side all three points.

Themba Zwane also saw his late penalty saved by Team of Choice goalkeeper Marcel Engelhardt, but Mngqithi was left fuming at the referee instead.

“Ndengane climbed on top of Thapelo [Morena], everybody could see that. I could see it from the bench, everybody could see it,” Mngqithi told SuperSport TV.

“The referee was very close to that action, and it’s unfortunate it is the same referee who has been busy with us with red cards.

“And you look at the foul that resulted in the penalty, no-touch, and the player dived far before even the tackle, but you don’t want to sound like you’re always focusing on the referees but the referees must also do their job.

“They must not come here to earn money for not doing what they’re supposed to do. So it’s very important that they do not just kill the work of other people, they must do their job, we must do our job, then we will not talk about what others are doing, and what others are doing.”

Mngqithi feels the officiating is reducing the standards of PSL and called on the league organisers and Safa to intervene.

The Sundowns coach is also expecting an apology from Ndzandzeka.

“Because when you look at these two glaring decisions, you ask yourself, what exactly, do you want to see more? And this is turning our league into a very cheap league,” added Mngqithi.

“Because if you look at what happened today, two goals from clear bad decisions from the match officials, and the team has lost the game, and maybe we did not want to lose one more game in the league. And you lose a game because of these poor decisions.

“I think Safa and PSL must also really look into this thing because these things are very costly. We work very hard to get the team to where it is. And when we find ourselves in situations like this, it’s not good at all.

“We also let ourselves down by not taking chances, I agree, but to concede two goals from wrong decisions from the match officials is something else. And I will be waiting for Ndzandzeka to one day come and say I’m sorry because he has made far too many wrong decisions against us.”

Sundowns now shift attention to Tuesday’s Nedbank Cup Round of 16 clash against Mathaithai.