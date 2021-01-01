Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mngqithi: Shalulile is suspended after being fouled

The Namibian picked up his fourth yellow card early into the 2-1 win at Stellenbosch last weekend and is ineligible to play on Sunday

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has described the unavailability of Peter Shalulile for Sunday’s Premier Soccer League clash against Black Leopards as “a big loss” while also contesting that his player did not deserve the booking which has ruled him out.

Shalulile has established himself as a key player for the club, scoring eight league goals and providing five assists in 16 appearances.

He has also managed three goals in the Caf Champions League and as many in the Nedbank Cup.

But the manner in which Shalulile was cautioned against Stellenboach last Saturday, in a match the Namibian grabbed Sundowns’ winning goal deep into injury time, does not sit well with Mngqithi.

“It is a big loss and it is worse when you look at why he is suspended,” said Mngqithi as per Times Live.

“At times there are these suspensions that we get‚ I also had one this season and I know that I did not do anything [wrong]. I know that Peter Shalulile was fouled in that incident and if you get fouled and you are suspended‚ that is something else.

“Maybe it is better that it happened this way because at the time I thought he may get a second yellow card‚ which could have ruled him out of some very important matches. We are happy that he is only missing only one match against Leopards‚ but he is important for us because he scores almost every match.”

Sundowns will host Leopards also without the injured pair of Kermit Erasmus and Lesedi Kapinga. But Mngqithi is not worrying over the absentees as they face a Lidoda Duvha they edged 2-1 in the reverse fixture in Limpopo in January.

“We trust in the team that we have‚ despite the fact that for the next match we have also lost both Kermit Erasmus and Shalulile‚ who have always been sharing that attacking space,” Mngqithi said.

“Fortunately Mauricio Affonso and Sibusiso Vilakazi are coming back‚ and there is also Keletso Makgalwa who was also in the team against TP Mazembe. We are confident that we have players who can help the team to score and fortunately we are not only reliant on strikers to score goals at Sundowns.

“We have had a lot of goals coming from Mshishi [Themba Zwane] and Lebohang Maboe‚ and the defenders have also chipped in with goals. So‚ we are hopeful that we will survive but I don’t think Shalulile was supposed to be suspended.”

Currently four points clear at the top, Sundowns would be looking to extend their lead by claiming maximum points against Leopards.