Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mngqithi reveals 'it looks very positive' for Zwane to play against Al Ahly

The 31-year-old has not featured in Masandawana’s last two games with a hamstring problem

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has delivered news that Themba Zwane is likely to feature in Saturday’s Caf Champions League quarter-finals, second leg match against Al Ahly at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Zwane injured his hamstring during a Premier Soccer League match against Maritzburg United on May 5 and has since missed two games including the first leg match against Al Ahly away in Cairo.

After he initially was thought to have a serious injury which could sideline him for a longer period, Zwane travelled to Egypt but could not play as he had not fully recovered.

“Based on the report that we got from the doctors and the training that he had yesterday [Wednesday], it looks very positive,” said Mngqithi as per Sowetan Live.

“The doctors have indicated that he is looking well and during the training session he felt no pain. He has been training regularly trying to get himself fit‚ and we are more than optimistic that he will help us.”

Zwane has been one of the outstanding Sundowns players this season, scoring nine goals in PSL games and two in the Champions League.

With Sundowns desperately needing to overturn the 2-0 defeat they suffered away in Cairo, Mngqithi feels that the Bafana Bafana star can make a difference on Saturday if fielded.

“Upon analysing the first leg‚ and we have done a lot on the game already, we do believe that Mshishi will play an immense role in the second leg,” Mngqithi said.

“There are a lot of openings that he could have [found] for us. There are areas that we feel he normally occupies and were not occupied the way would have liked for them to be occupied. We do believe that if he comes in‚ he is definitely somebody who can help the team achieve our objectives.”

In Zwane’s absence, Sundowns largely relied on Peter Shalulile and Gift Motupa for goals.

If Zwane is played on Saturday, Sundowns might resort to his partnership with Shalulile and Kermit Erasmus which was a menace to many defences in the PSL.