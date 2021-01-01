Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mngqithi 'more than impressed' by McCarthy's AmaZulu exploits

The Masandawana coach speaks glowingly of the former Bafana Bafana striker and revealed how he helped him get the Usuthu job

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi says he is the one who recommended that AmaZulu appoint Benni McCarthy.

The former Bafana Bafana striker was named Usuthu coach last December when the team was flirting with relegation but he has managed to transform them into title contenders.

AmaZulu are currently second on the Premier Soccer League standings, two points ahead of third-placed Golden Arrows and are on course to earn a Caf Champions League spot for next season.

“Speak to the boss of AmaZulu and ask him who recommended Benni. We have got a really good talking relationship and we are close to each other," said Mngqithi as per Phakaaathi.

'My wish is to see those who are showing signs of commitment and passion succeeding. South Africa needs coaches, Mandla has stamped his authority and what Benni is doing with AmaZulu, I am more than impressed.

"Even Benni might not even know that I am the one who recommended him.

With AmaZulu currently enjoying a 12-match unbeaten streak in the league, including winning their last six games in a row, they face a stern test to that run in their next game where they host Sundowns on Wednesday.

Judging from their form, Usuthu also pose a big threat to Masandawana's 20-match unbeaten league record this season.

Mngqithi has moved in to try and take any pressure from McCarthy ahead of Wednesday's confrontation against an Usuthu side which "don't have the depth that we have."

“I don’t think it would be fair to Benni to take that game and hype it up to that level," Mngqithi said.

"He has done very well and we are all excited with his success but the truth must be told: their success is still in the incubation stage and we must accept that at a certain point they might not pitch at the right level.

“I am not saying we will beat them but we must always have room to say they might not make it and when they don’t make it, we must understand that Benni has just joined AmaZulu and they don’t have the depth that we have.”