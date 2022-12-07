Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mngqithi ‘just writing team sheet under instruction from Mokwena’

Former AmaZulu coach Walter Rautmann has urged Manqoba Mngqithi to dump Mamelodi Sundowns following his demotion to the senior coach role.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mngqithi was named Masandawana senior coach in October after being made to climb down from being co-coach with Rhulani Mokwena, who was promoted to the head coach position. Steve Komphela, who was previously a senior coach, was elevated to the first-team coach.

Rautmann has advised Mngqithi, whose demotion he says was an embarrassment and made him just a ceremonial coach at the club.

WHAT RAUTMANN SAID: "I know that there is a lot of money involved at Sundowns but I feel Manqoba should have asked to walk out for the sake of his reputation because he is a coach with the ability to coach any team in the PSL," Rautmann told KickOff.

"If I had been him [Mngqithi] I would have kindly asked to be excused and move on to another club. For all the experience that Manqoba has how could he agree to be substituted for another coach who is younger?

"Right now, who knows what Manqoba is now doing at Sundowns? Maybe he is just writing the team sheet under instruction from the head coach. Manqoba should have walked out instead of degrading himself into a substitute coach. This is an embarrassment for a top coach who did so well for a long time. I would never accept that.

"In my opinion, Rhulani is a good coach and there is nothing wrong with him being the head coach because he is knowledgeable just like Manqoba. My issue is how Sundowns went about doing this which is why I insist Manqoba should have walked out. He would have had many clubs lining up for his services because he is a good coach but then it seems money matters more here.

"The position that Manqoba has now put himself in is bad for his name and reputation, especially as a top coach. I repeat that I don’t blame Rhulani for what has happened at Sundowns but I feel if they wanted Rulani as the head then they should have made him stand on his own and release the other coach. I wouldn’t want to be like Manqoba now just sitting on the bench in the shadow of Rhulani.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After Sundowns introduced the co-coaching setup in the PSL, a few PSL clubs tried to adopt the same approach. Orlando Pirates had the same arrangement between Fadlu Davids and Mandla Ncikazi but it was dismantled. Royal AM tried the same with Dan Malesela and Khabo Zondo but it did not work.

WHAT NEXT FOR MNGQITHI? Mngqithi has his Sundowns contract expiring at the end of the season. It is to be seen if he will sign a new deal.