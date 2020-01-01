Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mngqithi issues Zwane warning

The Bafana Bafana attacking midfiekler is in captivating form right now - the 31-year-old has scored seven times in his last six appearances

coach Manqoba Mngqithi has played down the significance of Themba Zwane potentially winning the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot award this season.

Specifically, he feels it would be putting undue pressure on the player known as 'Mshishi' to place such high expectations upon his shoulders.

Zwane has drawn attention to himself after some scintillating goalscoring form of late, for both club and country.

For Bafana Bafana, he netted a brace in the second of two qualifiers against Sao Tome and Principe, in a recent match in Port Elizabeth.

He followed that up with a stunning quickfire hat-trick in a 4-3 league win over and then scored again in Sundowns' most recent encounter, a 3-0 win over Stellenbosch FC. In addition, he scored a penalty against in the first league match of the season.

He now has five league goals to his credit this term and has scored seven goals in his last six matches in all competitions.

But Mngqithi has warned about getting too carried away, even if he has also been impressed by Zwane.

“One is impressed with how Mshishi has done but it will be unfair to say now I am expecting him to be the top goalscorer.

"I just want to enjoy this movie and maybe we must all sit back and see where this thing is taking us," the coach said, as quoted by the Citizen.

Mngqithi is also aware that Zwane could come in for some additional man-marking in matches ahead.

“Let’s wait and see, maybe people will come up with strategies to try and stop them but we will keep working a little bit hard to make sure that it is difficult for people to pick up what we are trying to do in attack," he said.

Last season's Premier Soccer League top scorers were Gabadinho Mhango and Peter Shalulile, who each netted 16. Zwane got 11 league goals last term. Shalulile made an off-season move from to Sundowns.

The Brazilians are top of the league standings, with four wins and a draw from their opening five games. They next play , away on Saturday evening.