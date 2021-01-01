Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mngqithi issues Sirino warning

Despite the Uruguayan's absence, Downs are topping the league standings and have seemingly not overly missed him as the goals have continued to flow

coach Manqoba Mngqithi has warned Gaston Sirino that he will need to work especially hard to earn himself a place in the Masandawana side.

Sirino has enjoyed three outstanding seasons with the Brazilians during which time he has netted 24 goals and registered 29 assists in 100 matches.

The Uruguayan, however, has been pushing for a move to join former Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane at Egyptian giants and has therefore not been part of the squad over the past couple of months, a period which has also coincided with injury.

More teams

Last week, though, the Tshwane side issued a statement which they hoped would put an end to the ongoing talk regarding a potential move for Sirino to the African champions.

And subsequently, Mngqithi has claimed that Sirino is now looking ready to fight for a place in the side, although he's cautioned that with Sundowns in good form, that won't be a formality.

“Mentally he was all over but now he is back in training and he is showing signs that he needs to fight for his place in the team,” Mngqithi was quoted saying by FarPost.

“Sirino can see the team is moving forward without him and it is very easy at Sundowns to be forgotten, so he is giving his best now at training, he is working very hard and we are hoping to see him soon.

"We are hoping that maybe in the next few matches he would have fought his fitness back and be able to fight for his place in the team.

Article continues below

“It is not going to be a walk in the park because the boys that are inside are really giving their best. We know what he is capable of doing and when he comes in he adds to our depth which is very important when you are a team like Sundowns."

In Sirino's absence, Themba Zwane has been shouldering the goal-scoring responsibility with seven league goals while Peter Shalulile has chipped in with four.

The defending league champions' next action comes in a Caf first round fixture - away at Jwaneng Galaxy FC on Tuesday evening. The South Africans have a 2-0 advantage from the first leg.