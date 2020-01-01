Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mngqithi: If you kill with the sword, you die by the sword

The Brazilians had a rare off day in defence on Sunday though they still managed victory and went top of the lg after conceding three goals

coach Manqoba Mngqithi says he accepts that mistakes can happen in defence and gave his backing to his captain, Ricardo Nascimento.

Mngqithi was commenting after his team beat 4-3 in a thrilling league encounter at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday.

It was the first time that Sundowns have conceded in four matches in the league this season.

And it was actually AmaZulu who had taken the lead in Pretoria on Sunday, as Lehlohonolo Majoro capitalised on a weak back-pass from Nascimento in the 15th minute before beating Kennedy Mweene with a deft chip.

Themba Zwane then fired in a quickfire hat-trick to put Sundowns 3-1 up, only for Nascimento to again allow Usuthu back into the match when his hand-ball three minutes after the break led to a penalty, which Luvuyo Memela slotted home on the rebound.

“The fact that we got a good result will be a good consolation," Mngqithi told SuperSport TV after the game.

"You kill with a sword, you must also expect to die with a sword. So the mistake that Ricardo made first half for Majoro, is one of those mistakes in football that you say, because we are a team that builds from the back, we are bound to make such mistakes.

"And learn from then. At times the mistakes come with valuable lessons.

"He’s a very strong player, he’s a top international player, highly experienced, we are sure that he will come back stronger.”

The rare defensive off-day for Sundowns also coincided with a return to the team for Kennedy Mweene, who came in for the injured Denis Onyango.

But Mngqithi did not think there was any blame to be apportioned towards the Zambian.

“As for Kennedy I would not really fault him. They were all our own mistakes and I wouldn’t be unfair and say we conceded three goals because it was Kennedy. Because the first goal from Majoro, what could he do," Mngqithi added.

"The penalty, what could Kennedy do. And also that header on the far post [AmaZulu’s third goal, via Sandile Khumalo], if we are not picking up.”

The win took Masandawana top of the log. They are next in action against Stellenbosch FC at Loftus on Wednesday night.