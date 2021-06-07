Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mngqithi: I am not a failure despite what critics think

The tactician has stated he has what it takes to coach the Brazilians despite doubts from some people

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi insists he is not a failure as initially perceived after he was given the job alongside Rulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela, following the exit of Pitso Mosimane to Al Ahly.

The coaches have since won the PSL league and went on to reach the Nedbank Cup semi-final.

They also reached the Caf Champions League quarter-finals but were eliminated after a 3-1 aggregate loss to the Egyptian heavyweights.

"I regard myself as somebody who is not a failure and as to what other people think at times‚ it is always neither here nor there," Mngqithi told Times Live.

"The unfortunate part of our society is that the people who criticise you are the people who should be lifting you.

"I believe that when we were given the opportunity to coach this team‚ it was at the back of the president [Patrice Motsepe] knowing our capacity and we had to deliver on that."

The 50-year-old went on to explain why he has what it takes to lead the team by shedding light on his achievements in previous assignments.

"As a football coach‚ I am one in South Africa that has coached at almost every level," Mngqithi added.

"From the local domestic league, I have won the league‚ SAB league, the ABC Motsepe League... The only league that I have not seen was the GladAfrica Championship because I only spent one season as a coach there.

"I was an assistant the first season and the following season Moja United and Royal Tigers but I know my story as a coach‚ as a school coach and coaching at all the levels.

"At Golden Arrows I brought the first trophy after they had never won a trophy before but this is something that I don’t want to dwell much on."

Mngqithi also spoke of the immediate challenge they faced at Sundowns.



"We had to use our leadership qualities to make sure that it does not crumble on our hands," he continued.

"We were fortunate that we were able to hold it from the beginning and it never showed any signs of being shaky and probably it is getting stronger and stronger every day."