Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mngqithi 'happy' with Mbule's progress but insists more is needed

Masandawana have reported back to training as they aim at defending their PSL, MTN8 and Nedbank Cup titles

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi is happy with the effort midfielder Sipho Mbule is making to fit into the side but insisted more work is needed.

The 24-year-old controversially left SuperSport United for the Brazilians and started training on his own since his teammates were on break.

The Premier Soccer League champions are back in training and the tactician has further commented on the progress of some players who were injured.

"I am happy with the progress that Mbule has made. Physically, he looks very good. But we still have a lot of work to do," Mngqithi told the media.

"Players that are also coming from injury it's also very important for them to gain confidence and see if they can also compete.

"We are hoping that [Erwin] Saavedra will be in a good shape and also Rivaldo Coetzee and all the other players that we are bringing in will be in a position to help us."

Masandawana have just resumed their training ahead of the busy 2022/23 campaign. The team will be aiming at retaining the PSL, MTN8 and Nedbank Cup titles and also represent the country in the Caf Champions League.

The technical bench has set its timetable to ensure players are back to their best.

"We have to respect the principles of adaptation. We started with the tests obviously, the first thing is endurance and strength base. Secondly, we are looking at maybe working on team tactics while still cooperating on endurance capacity and still working on our intense approach to the game," Mngqithi continued.

"Then the last cycle that’s where we will be looking at the sharpness of the team and that’s when this tournament [Prince Mangosuthu Legacy Cup] comes in because it is already the preparations for the beginning of the season.

"And that's when we will see if everybody is in a good position to perform and be ready to give us what we want."

Mngqithi, in conclusion, explained why the Prince Mangosuthu Legacy Cup is important for his team.

"We normally struggle to get teams in the last two weeks before the first match of the season. So, it is always important to have a tournament in that space because it guarantees you an opportunity to have a friendly," he concluded.

"Not many teams want to come and play friendly against us at that time, so it is very good for us."