Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mngqithi hails quality of 'fringe players'

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has bragged about the quality of the fringe players in his squad, saying they are good enough to play international football.

This comes after Sundowns beat Summerfield Dynamos 5-0 at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday to reach the Nedbank Cup semi-finals.

Most regular players like goalkeepers Denis Onyango, Kennedy Mweene, Lyle Lakay, Andile Jali and Rushine de Reuck were not selected while Peter Shalulile and Themba Zwane were unused substitutes.

“We have an understanding with the team. We understand we have quite a number of serious matches to be played which I must give credit to the coaches and players themselves,” Mngqithi told the media.

“We are in that mode now where we are comfortable to rotate without any fear that if we tamper with this thing it might cause problems for us. By now we have played more than 32 players in this competition, which is very positive for us.

“So Peter and Themba understand we have Golden Arrows on Tuesday and it’s a very important match for us. We want to make sure that this thing takes direction quickly and we have to win that league match.

“We also believe in the team we have. We have a lot of quality. At times people say we are playing fringe players and when you look at these fringe players, they are probably national team players almost from start to finish.”

Mngqithi feels the depth they have in their squad does not disadvantage any of their players but is healthy to give everyone confidence.

“So the truth of the matter is that the coaches had done very well in making sure that we give confidence to all the players. No player starts to think that maybe I’m just here because they can’t chase me away,” added Mngqithi.

“Everybody believes they have a chance to play and we must show that, we must not just talk about it.

"It helps us because now, with the number of games we have, we have a little bit of latitude to say let’s play this team against Al Merreikh, let’s play this team against Summerfield, maybe we have the same team against Golden Arrows, then we go to Angola with another team.

“It is something that is working and everybody has minutes and good match temperament because all of them have good match fitness.

Article continues below

“No one is coming from a situation of maybe having last played 15 matches ago. Everybody has played in the past three matches, so that helps us to always have the right balance.”

It remains to be seen what kind of squad Masandawana will select against Golden arrows on Tuesday.