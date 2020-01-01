Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mngqithi dismisses rumours of Maluleka's Chloorkop exit

The Downs tactician has given assurances about the future of the former Kaizer Chiefs star

co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi says that they are happy with the qualities they see in George Maluleka and the midfielder will not be leaving the Tshwane giants.

Maluleka arrived at Sundowns in July after turning down a contract extension at .

Rumours that the 31-year-old could depart the Brazilians for Cape Town have been played down by Mngqithi, who insists that the player is part of their plans.

“George is not going anywhere,” Mngqithi told Times Live.

"One thing I can tell you in advance is that George is in our plans. George is one of the players that we’re still assessing and we’re happy with what we see and we believe that he can go from strength to strength.

“We know what he’s capable of and we don’t have any issues‚ so maybe we [can] kill that [rumour] completely. There’s just no issue with George and he knows that he’s in our plans. He’s working very hard and has shed a lot of weight and he’s looking very sharp.”

Mngqithi, however, hinted that they could loan out some of their new players after the club signed at least 10 players during the current transfer window.

Some of the arrivals include forwards Peter Shalulile, Lesedi Kapinga, Kermit Erasmus‚ Gift Motupa and Peter Shalulile.

The Downs goalkeeping department is now star-studded, comprising of Denis Onyango, Kennedy Mweene, Reyaad Pieterse, Ricardo Goss and Jody February.

The likes of Aubrey Modiba, Grant Margerman, Mothobi Mvala, Hashim Domingo and Luvuyo Phewa are also other signings.

“I wouldn’t confirm that all of them will stay‚” said Mngqithi.

“We still have to assess others and we’ve not had as much time. But we’ll not be selfish if we don’t think the player is going to play. We’ll be honest and upfront and try to make it possible that those players get the opportunity somewhere else.

“But we don’t want to be irrational‚ be unfair to other people’s kids‚ not give them a fair look in and observation‚ and see what they have. We might also have constraints on numbers that we have to deal with.

“Over the years we’ve always been trying to make sure that we don’t have a very big squad that’s got a lot of disgruntled people that are not happy when things are not going their way. Honestly speaking‚ for me it’s always proper to do things the right way instead of keeping someone only because you have the power.

"We’ll give these boys a chance and see exactly whether we think one‚ two or three of them are going to help us this season.

“And if we feel that we might not get the benefit‚ it doesn’t mean it’s the end of the road. We can still maybe bring the player back maybe next season or whenever the case might be. But as it is now‚ one cannot commit and say player so or so is going to be in our plans. It’s not possible.”

Apart from the mass signings, Sundowns have also fortified their technical department by bringing in 'senior coach' Steve Komphela to join Mngqithi and his co-coach Rhulani Mokwena.