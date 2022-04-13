Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mngqithi discusses what separates Shalulile from others

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi does not see striker Peter Shalulile as one of the most talented players in the Premier Soccer League.

This is despite the Namibian forward joining an elite club of players who have scored more than 20 goals in the PSL era.

Shalulile scored a second-successive hat-trick to record 21 league goals on Tuesday as Sundowns walloped Golden Arrows 6-0.

“The gods of football also look at how much application you put into the game and the level of professionalism,” said Mngqithi as per IOL.

“He runs the hardest in the team and works very hard. Others would say he’s lucky because when you find him in a position where he taps in, scores with one-touch or with that little header, it looks like this guy is very fortunate.

“For me, when an opportunity meets hard work a lot of people will say you are lucky. And that’s what happens with Peter, he works very hard.

“I don’t think he’s one of the most, most, very talented players. But because he gives his heart and soul to his game, craft, that’s why God gives him what he’s good at.”

By scoring 21 goals so far this season, Shalulile eclipsed Siyabonga Nomvethe who managed 20 goals a decade ago and is now chasing to overtake Wilfred Mugeyi, Pollen Ndlanya and Collins Mbesuma who managed 25 goals during the 2004/05 season.

Arrows coach Lehlohonolo Seema acknowledged that Sundowns were no match to them.

“I am not disappointed with their effort, they tried but because of the quality of the opposition, they are on top of their game,” said Seema.

“The scoreline is disappointing but the effort of the players, no, they tried. Show me any team that went to Sundowns and played like we did.

“I can’t falter them because we tried with everything that we had and everything that was available. We must count the guys who are playing in the Premier League for the first time.

“They are in the building phase and getting six goals now is keeping us on the negative side in terms of goals. If you don’t score against Sundowns you know that you are going to have a problem because they are going to keep on coming. But this one is gone and we are looking forward to the next one.”

Sundowns now prepare to face Petro Atletico in Saturday’s quarter-final match.