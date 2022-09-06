The champions already have two defeats and a draw in six league games, something which appears unusual by their standards of recent seasons

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has admitted they are not familiar with the situation they find themselves in but are not panicking as they prepare to face Chippa United on Wednesday.

Sundowns are third on the Premier Soccer League standings after dropping eight points from their six league matches including a 1-0 home loss to TS Galaxy and a 2-1 defeat by SuperSport United in their last match.

But Mngqithi is refusing to get worried, saying his team remains “refreshed” and ready to deliver on the trip to Chippa United.

“We’re not accustomed to losing matches like this but we have to move on and focus on the next assignment,” Mngqithi told Sundowns’ media department.

“The boys look refreshed and ready to give us the game we expect from them.”

The Brazilians arrive at Gqeberha’s Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium five days after losing to SuperSport.

Mngqithi is confident that was enough time for them to recuperate and get ready for the Chilli Boys.

“I think the rest has come in handy considering we’ve had quite a lot of back-to-back games, which already shows in some of the players as they do not look as fresh as they were before,” added Mngqithi.

“We believe that an extra day will help us to have a more fresh team, more focused and understanding of what is expected.”

They now face a Chippa side that anchors the table but the Masandawana tactician is refusing to read into their opponents’ troubles.

He, instead, has high praise for the Chilli Boys coach Daine Klate.

“It’s encouraging what Daine has done with that team. They’ve scored some critical goals on set pieces,” Mngqithi continued.

“Daine, in general, has structured the team correctly, they’re very offensive, and they don’t only just play on a break.

“In the game against Golden Arrows [Chippa’s 3-2 away defeat] they had a wonderful second half after their first half let them down. They improved tremendously in the second half, which also shows the quality of the coaching.

“So we’re expecting a very tough match but a match that we know very well we’re expected to win.”