Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mngqithi blames poor finishing for draw against Sekhukhune United

The tacticians feels the Brazilians should have won the match had they converted their numerous chances in the PSL encounter

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has blamed poor finishing for his side’s 1-1 draw with Sekhukhune United during their PSL encounter at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

Peter Shalulile gave the Brazilians the lead on the stroke of half-time but the hosts returned rejuvenated and scored an equaliser through Linda Mntambo just a minute after the restart.

Sekhukhune then withstood a barrage of Sundowns attacks to gain a point to the disappointment of Mngqithi who feels his side should have wrapped up the win.

"The way we conceded was very disappointing, considering how many opportunities we fluffed in the first half because of anxiety and rushing in the final third,” Mngqithi said after the match.

"When there were so many holes and gaps inside the box, we made a lot of a meal with the chances that we got but I think we played very well under the circumstances. But very unfortunate not to get the results in a game like this," he added.

"I think in the second half, they came with a very good mentality to press from the top and unfortunately from our restart we made a meal out of it and [they] capitalised. But otherwise, they did not create a lot of chances because they were now sitting in but we did not break them down as much as one would have wanted."

Sundowns had started brightly when Gaston Sirino fired over the top in the early exchanges of the encounter with Khuliso Mudau also coming close a few minutes later.

The draw leaves the Brazilians in seventh place with as many points, three behind leaders AmaZulu who beat Moroka Swallows 3-2 on Friday.

Masandawana have had a mixed bag of results in their opening four games, winning two, drawing once and coupled with a single defeat.

They started the season with a 2-0 victory away to Cape Town City before succumbing to a 1-0 loss at home to TS Galaxy. They, however, responded in emphatic fashion when they thrashed Kaizer Chiefs 4-0 last weekend.

The PSL champions have a date against sixth-placed Stellenbosch on Wednesday and will need to be at their best, given that Stellies are still unbeaten.