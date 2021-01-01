Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mngqithi berates his players for 'embarrassing' Orlando Pirates

Sunday was the third time Bucs have lost to Masandawana this term, losing 1-0 in the first round league match and 4-1 in a Nedbank Cup quarter-final

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi was displeased with the behaviour of some of his players during Sunday’s 3-0 league win over Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium.

After a goalless first half in Orlando on Sunday, Downs took the lead 12 minutes after the restart through a Ricardo Nascimento penalty.

The game remained tight, but then two goals in four minutes - Peter Shalulile scored in the 76th minute and Lyle Lakay sunk a sublime 80th-minute free-kick - made the result safe for the visitors from Pretoria.

While happy with the result, Mngqithi was a little upset with the behaviour of some of his own players, as he explained in his post-match interview with SuperSport TV.

“When you win, you must always win with a lot of humility,” he said.

“I was not even happy with the sounds that the players were making there when we were keeping possession.

"Because that is a sign of arrogance and at times, personally, I am not someone who likes people who are arrogant.”

The Sundowns coach paid his own respects to the Pirates side, and also admitted that an element of fortune has helped his team to their three victories over the Sea Robbers this season, all three of which have come in 2021.

"We are playing against a very respectable brand. And a team that really plays well. They have not lost too many matches because they’re a good team, it’s not by chance,” added the 51-year-old.

Article continues below

"And you happen to beat them, don't think now you must embarrass them and make them to look like they are amateurish. It's a very good brand. And honestly speaking I have got all the respect for the team.

"Because I believe they've got a very good team and unfortunately the games this season have favoured us.

"Circumstances at times can favour you. They have got some of their key players injured. [Thembinkosi] Lorch is not here and you always know what Lorch can do in games against us."