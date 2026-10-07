Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso reveals the secret behind his African success - 'I now have the conditions...'

Miguel Cardoso has quickly established himself as one of the most successful coaches in African football. After securing the Betway Premiership title in his debut season and ending the club’s long wait for CAF Champions League glory, the Portuguese coach has found the winning formula that eluded him during his extensive travels across Europe.

Reflecting on this career shift during an interview on Mamelodi Sundowns TV, Cardoso explained how the right environment has changed his output.

"I found myself being a coach who wanted to develop and who had the chance to enter clubs where he would be ready to challenge for victories and give answers to those challenges," said the head coach.

"It was transformative when I had the chance to go to Tunisia and coming here to really match the demands with the resources that I have because that’s the biggest problem. When I speak to young coaches, they ask what’s happening because I’m winning and getting trophies. I tell them it’s because I now have the conditions to achieve them," Cardoso added.

Despite his early success, the work is far from over for Cardoso. The Brazilians are currently gearing up for a high-stakes MTN8 final clash against Orlando Pirates at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

However, Cardoso is already looking further ahead as he aims to restore the club's domestic supremacy following a rare slip in the league standings last year.

"We will have championship matches to play at a high level because that’s the competition that we need to regain," Cardoso asserted when discussing his plans for the remainder of the campaign.

In addition to the league, the coach is eyeing a historic continental haul in the coming months.

He concluded: "It’s a strong objective for the season, and also the CAF Super Cup is a very strong objective for us because of the possibility of getting a third continental trophy in six months for the club."







