Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso receives advice on selection dilemma ahead of CAF Super Cup final - 'It is a double-edged sword'

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The Tshwane giants head into the continental final against USM Alger with a cloud of uncertainty hanging over their most influential players. The potential absence of Ronwen Williams and Teboho Mokoena has created a major selection headache for the head coach as he chases more glory.

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Selection dilemma for Downs stars

Adding another layer of complexity to the situation is Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane, who has selected both players for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya. Mosimane admitted he is giving the pair the benefit of the doubt, confirming he will wait for final medical reports following the weekend's club commitments.

Former PSL coach Cavin Johnson has weighed in on the debate, offering a clear perspective on how he would handle the situation if he were in Miguel Cardoso' shoes. Johnson believes that the magnitude of the final dictates that the strongest possible line-up must take to the field. He suggested that the club's medical resources are more than capable of managing the risks associated with playing the injured stars.

'I would field my best team'

"Sundowns have a very good medical team that can get these players ready for the Super Cup," Johnson told KickOff. The veteran coach emphasised that the primary focus must be on the task at hand, which is lifting the trophy on Sunday. In his view, the domestic and international implications can only be addressed once the final whistle has blown at Loftus Versfeld.

Johnson further elaborated on the tactical necessity of starting the team's best performers, regardless of the looming international break. "If I were the coach, I would field my best team. The Bafana Bafana medical team would have to come and assess how to get these players performing at their best," he added.

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The veteran tactician acknowledged that such a decision is fraught with risk, describing the predicament as a delicate balancing act for any manager. "I would field my strongest team because the Sundowns match is a final. Once it is over, we can discuss the next steps," he noted. For Cardoso, the choice between winning a trophy and protecting his players' longevity remains a difficult path to navigate.

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Managing the double-edged sword

"However, it is a double-edged sword: you have to consider the players and Bafana Bafana," Johnson admitted when discussing the wider impact of his suggested strategy. He highlighted that the synergy between the coaching staff and the medical department will be the deciding factor.

Johnson concluded by stressing the importance of specialised fitness staff in these high-stakes scenarios. "The fitness staff are the most important people in preparing for both matches, given the situations involving Williams and Mokoena," he said. Their expertise will be vital in determining if the duo can withstand the intensity of a continental final before flying out for international duty with the national side.

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Sundowns supporters will be desperate to see the duo in the starting eleven, but the risk of exacerbating their injuries looms large. The final decision will likely shape the narrative of Masandawana' season and their relationship with the national team setup moving forward.