Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso questions officiating after Durban City rout - 'I don't want to speak too much, but...'

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The Brazilians reclaimed top spot in the Betway Premiership with a commanding 4-1 victory over the Citizens on Saturday night. However, the emphatic win did little to mask their coach's frustration, with the match officials becoming a major talking point after the final whistle.

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Frustration boiling over for Cardoso

Miguel Cardoso was visibly frustrated by the officiating, suggesting that what unfolded on the pitch was another damaging moment for South African football. The Portuguese tactician struggled to hold back his emotions as he reflected on the evening.“Today, is a day of a lot of emotions. I will make my best efforts to shut up and not speak too much. I think it’s another dark night for South Africa, but let people think whatever, there’s people that will sleep in a bed for sure,” Cardoso said on SuperSport TV. His comments suggest a deep-seated frustration with the officiating standards that he believe overshadowed his side's tactical superiority on the night.

“Honest people that work hard, even here today you should go look at the penalties that was taken from Sundowns. I don’t want to speak too much, but whoever has conscious today should before go to sleep pray a little bit and think a little bit more together,” he added. The outburst comes at a time when Sundowns are looking to assert their dominance domestically once again.

Sundowns capitalise on squad depth

Beyond the refereeing controversy, Cardoso was quick to highlight the tactical advantages his side enjoyed.

“Look, my team deserves everything but the same respect for Durban City today, our boys put the intensity, we profit obvious from freshness as we have a chance to change a lot of players from the previous match," Cardoso explained. The ability to manage a deep squad remains one of the primary reasons why the Chloorkop-based giants continue to lead the pack in South African football.

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Respect for the opposition struggle

The Sundowns coach also took time to offer his sympathies to his counterpart, Eric Tinkler, who has had to navigate a congested fixture list.

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“Durban City comes from a straight of difficulty matches played on the third day, we knew that would put strain on them so it was important to bring intensity, the intensity wasn’t to pick sometimes made us not have the fluidity we wanted but also we wanted to put quick, to put stress on the opponent and we knew that we would have strength to finish the game in a better way," the coach noted.

Final verdict on a big result

While the headlines may be dominated by his criticism of the referees, Cardoso did find room to celebrate the quality of the football and the environment at the stadium.

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“Congratulations for both teams, obviously a big result for us, it’s obvious important to have a happy game with goals, congratulations for the fans, for this stadium, the management of this stadium, to have such quality of this pitch. And also, a lot of respect for the work of Eric that for sure had no easy life in the last two weeks, playing so many matches on the third day now probably it easier to understand why he speak a lot when we had the same situation so it is what it is,” Cardoso concluded.