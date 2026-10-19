Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso provides Ronwen Williams injury update - 'It was important to keep him safe'

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Masandawana faithful have been handed a significant boost regarding the fitness of the number one goalkeeper. The Bafana Bafana star was a notable absentee during the Brazilians' CAF Champions League outing, sparking fears over a long-term layoff.

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Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has moved to alleviate concerns regarding the fitness of Ronwen Williams after the goalkeeper missed the club's latest CAF Champions League fixture. The South African giants were forced to settle for a 0-0 draw against Wiliete SC in the first leg of their second preliminary round tie, with the Bafana Bafana captain nowhere to be seen in the matchday squad.

"Ronwen should not be a big thing. He had a small contact yesterday in the training session, got some pain," Cardoso said, as quoted by KickOff.

The coach emphasised that the decision to omit the goalkeeper was purely a preventative measure designed to protect the player from aggravating the minor injury further during the match.

The Portuguese coach elaborated on the decision-making process, highlighting the importance of Williams to the squad's long-term objectives.

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"It was important to keep him safe from something that could come that would be, let's say, more aggressive or that would put him in danger for the future. But no, not really. So we expect to recover him promptly," he added.

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The news will serve as a major relief for Sundowns as they prepare for a crucial period in both domestic and continental competitions.

While the first-leg stalemate was perhaps not the ideal result, the clean sheet away from home provides a solid foundation for Cardoso’s men.

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The Tshwane giants are under pressure to perform in front of their home fans, where a positive result is essential to keep their season's ambitions firmly on track.

The medical team will continue to monitor Williams' progress throughout the week to ensure he is 100 per cent ready for the physical demands of the return leg.

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Following Cardoso’s reassuring comments, the focus now shifts back to the training ground as the squad looks to sharpen their clinical edge.