Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso offers injury update on Ronwen Williams and Teboho Mokoena ahead of CAF Super Cup

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The African champions are facing a race against time to have two of their most influential stars available for one of the biggest matches of the season. Head coach Miguel Cardoso has addressed the fitness concerns surrounding Ronwen Williams and Teboho Mokoena as the Tshwane giants prepare for their continental Super Cup showdown.

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Cardoso prioritises player health over quick returns

Mamelodi Sundowns are sweating over the availability of key duo Ronwen Williams and Teboho Mokoena as they approach the prestigious CAF Super Cup final this weekend. The South African champions are scheduled to face Algerian outfit USM Alger at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, but their preparations have been clouded by the absence of two pivotal figures who have missed recent domestic and continental assignments. Williams and Mokoena were notable absentees during the club’s recent Betway Premiership fixtures and their Carling Knockout Cup campaign, leading to questions about their readiness for Sunday's massive clash.

Speaking to the media following his side's recent domestic victory over Golden Arrows, Cardoso was firm in his stance regarding the selection of his star performers. "Look, we cannot risk the health of a player. That's our goal here, to protect the players and the health of the players. Let's see how things will progress. Obviously, we would like to have them ready for the biggest matches. I think that we have players who are doing well in those possessions and we trust," the Sundowns coach explained.

The specific nature of Mokoena's recurring setback

The situation regarding Teboho Mokoena is particularly frustrating for the Masandawana technical team, as the midfielder appears to be struggling with a recurring issue. The influential engine-room operator returned from his recent international duties with Bafana Bafana in less than peak physical condition, which has hampered his ability to maintain a consistent run in the first team. Despite the medical staff's best efforts to manage his workload, the physical demands of top-level competition have seen him suffer further complications on the same leg that was previously causing him discomfort.

Cardoso provided a detailed breakdown of the midfielder’s struggles, highlighting a specific incident that worsened the injury during a high-stakes match. "We had a big setback with Teboho as understood. He did not come in close to being in good condition from the national team. He came injured and it was important that we could play in that final of the MTN8, but then [there was] an unfortunate action against Wiliete, where he was standing on one leg and he had a contact and, of course, there was a small thing on the leg. But then again, it's the second time. Same leg, same thing. Let's see. A lot of work has been done on him. I think his mood is okay. His capacity to play, let's see," the coach added.

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While Mokoena remains a doubt, the club is encouraged by his mental resilience during the rehabilitation process. The medical department is working around the clock to ensure he can feature against the reigning Confederation Cup champions, but the final decision will depend on his physical reaction during training sessions later this week. Sundowns have shown they have the depth to cope without him in recent weeks, but his presence in the heart of the midfield is widely regarded as vital for the club's chances of lifting continental silverware once more.

Managing the pathology of Ronwen Williams

The status of Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams is also a major talking point ahead of the trip to Loftus Stadium. The veteran goalkeeper has been dealing with what Cardoso describes as a "pathology" rather than a straightforward acute injury. This suggests a chronic or ongoing issue that requires careful management rather than a simple recovery period. As the club's undisputed number one, his absence creates a significant void, although Cardoso expressed total confidence in the squad players who have stepped up during this period to keep the team winning in domestic competitions.

"Ronza is a similar process. It's not a big injury, it's more pathology. He has also been struggling and we are making our best to have him in proper conditions because we need to protect these players. I think with a little bit of time, everything will be okay," Cardoso noted when discussing his goalkeeper's prospects for the final. The technical team is hopeful that the extra days leading up to Sunday will provide enough recovery time for Williams to prove his fitness, as his leadership and shot-stopping ability are considered world-class assets in knockout football.