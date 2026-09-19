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Miguel Cardoso Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso makes bold declaration after historic win over Al Ahli - 'We don’t respect no one'

FIFA Intercontinental Cup
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Al Ahli
Al Ahli
Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Orlando Pirates
MTN 8 Cup
Richards Bay vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Richards Bay
Premier Soccer League
M. Cardoso
N. Santos

Fresh from a landmark victory over the Asian champions, the Tshwane giants have made their intentions clear ahead of the next challenge. Despite having immense respect for the game and their opponents, there is no room for intimidation when they come up against the biggest names on the continental and global stage.

Mamelodi Sundowns secured the 2026 FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Cup title on Saturday afternoon with a 2-1 win over Al Ahli at Loftus Versfeld. Nuno Santos’ brace helped the African champions overcome the Asian champions and move closer to another international challenge.

Speaking after the closely contested encounter, the Portuguese coach praised his players for handling the pressure well before making it clear that Masandawana do not fear facing top opposition.

"Look, in this moment, let’s look at the sky and embrace our brother Jayden Adams," Cardoso said on SuperSport TV.

"It is so great that today he gave us the extra strength.

"It’s important we respect the game, but we don’t respect no one. Don’t take me wrong."

The Sundowns mentor was careful to elaborate on his 'respect no one' comment, ensuring that his words were not interpreted as a slight against the spirit of sportsmanship but rather as a testament to his side’s competitive fire.

"I mean playing, believing in us, respect what’s happening in the pitch, work hard when we had the ball, be humble for that but be pride and proud to be yourself," he explained.

"I told [the players] I want to see Sundowns on the pitch today and we had it."

The victory marks another significant milestone for the club's leadership, including the chairman and sporting director Flemming Berg, whom Cardoso was quick to acknowledge during the celebrations.

He concluded his address by thanking the supporters who created a vibrant atmosphere at the stadium.

"Thank you very much, South Africa, thank you very much, Mamelodi Sundowns.

"This one is for these beautiful people here, all of them. For our chairman, for the players, Mr Flemming."




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