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The Brazilians' head coach has offered a glowing appraisal of Brandon Petersen following his side's disappointing exit from the Carling Knockout Cup. The Portuguese tactician watched his team fall to Amakhosi on Sunday, missing out on a place in the final and a shot at securing their second trophy of the season.

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Petersen earns high praise from Cardoso

In the aftermath of a tense semi-final encounter, Miguel Cardoso was quick to identify the primary reason Mamelodi Sundowns failed to progress. The Brazilians dominated large spells of possession but found themselves unable to bypass an inspired Brandon Petersen in the Kaizer Chiefs goal. The Amakhosi shot-stopper produced a series of vital saves to maintain his side's advantage, leaving the Sundowns bench frustrated as chances went begging throughout the ninety minutes. Cardoso admitted that the performance of the opposing number one was the deciding factor in a game that lived up to its heavyweight billing.

“Just score our moments, I hope the fans at home understand that today the man of the match is Petersen, a goalkeeper today that showed himself in a level that we have… he is a wonderful goalkeeper but today he was extraordinary,” Cardoso told SuperSport TV.

The Sundowns manager reiterated that while his players executed much of the game plan, the final touch was missing. Petersen’s presence in goal seemed to provide a psychological boost to the Chiefs backline, which grew in confidence as the game progressed. Cardoso was adamant that the narrative of the match was written by the man between the sticks, whose interventions ensured that the Soweto giants would be the ones heading to next month's showpiece final against their rivals Orlando Pirates.

Mistakes and missed opportunities prove costly

While Petersen was the hero for Chiefs, Cardoso was equally reflective about the defensive lapses that allowed the Amakhosi to seize control of the tie.

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“That’s the story of this match, I told before details will define it, we didn’t score our moments, they profited two mistakes from us, we made a few of those mistakes wrong passes in the middle, allowing transitions and that’s what their game, it’s the game they play. The intention is to use the mistakes to profit from spaces, you need to be accurate, you cannot make those mistakes it’s so clear, the boys tried, but the story of the game is definition, definition, definition,” the Sundowns boss added.

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Despite the high stakes and the intensity of the rivalry, Cardoso noted that the match was played in a professional spirit. There were plenty of heavy challenges and a fierce battle for supremacy in the midfield, but the coach felt the game remained within the bounds of fair play. He acknowledged that the physicality was a necessary part of such a high-profile fixture, stating: “That is normal and expected, but it was fair, it was well played, there was no unfair play, the game was played in the way it had to be with respect so not much more to say regarding that.”

Disappointment as quadruple hopes fade

Missing out on the Carling Knockout final is a significant blow for Sundowns, who had set their sights on a clean sweep of domestic silverware this season.

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“Obviously, everybody wanted to go on this final, but it didn’t happen, we have to congratulate Chiefs. And have to understand that you have to be in a level of maturity to finish this match in the moments you have them. With even and we give the opportunity for Chiefs to go, congratulations that’s it,” Cardoso concluded. The result sets up a mouth-watering Soweto Derby final between Chiefs and Pirates, a match that will surely capture the imagination of the entire country next month while Sundowns are left to reflect on what might have been.

The focus for Masandawana must now shift quickly as they look to maintain their dominance elsewhere. While the Carling Knockout exit is a setback, Cardoso will be looking for an immediate response from his squad to ensure this defeat does not derail their broader objectives. The lessons learned from Petersen's heroics and their own tactical lapses will be vital as they prepare for the challenges ahead in a congested fixture list. For now, however, the plaudits belong to the Chiefs keeper and a Sundowns side left rueing their missed chances.