Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso explains why Brayan Leon must prioritise team effort - 'You don’t have to score'

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The Portuguese tactician has come to the forward’s defence, encouraging him to focus on his overall contribution rather than his personal goal tally. Despite a dip in goal output this season, the Masandawana coach believes putting the team's needs first could help him rediscover his scoring touch.

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Leon's struggle for consistency

The forward's statistics have seen a sharp decline, with Brayan Leon managing only three goals and a solitary assist across 13 appearances in all competitions. This noticeable drop-off has raised questions about his long-term role in the starting XI, but head coach Miguel Cardoso is adamant that the player possesses the quality to turn his fortunes around. The Portuguese tactician is focused on removing the psychological burden that often weighs down modern strikers during a dry spell.

Cardoso believes that Leon will eventually find his feet if he manages to play with more freedom.

Prioritising the collective effort

Speaking on the striker's current mindset, Cardoso insisted that the team's overall success remains the priority. “Brayan Leon will find for sure the right mindset for and the right stability and the right freedom to play with without pressure, because a player that plays with the pressure to score, you don’t have to score. You don’t have to score,” the Sundowns coach explained, as per iDiski Times.

The Masandawana mentor further emphasised that work rate is the non-negotiable requirement for any player in his system. “He has to fight a lot. Because if he fights a lot, if he plays for the team, if he understands the behaviors, we won’t. If not him, other one will score the goals we need. Because we’ve been scoring more goals than ever,” Cardoso added.

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'I want to see the team scoring'

Despite Leon’s individual struggles, Masandawana have had no trouble finding the back of the net as a collective unit. The Brazilians continue to dominate the domestic landscape, showing a level of offensive clinicalness that has satisfied the technical team.

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“We are in the league in the highest ever in the last I don’t know many many many years, as you stated in the press. So for a coach, obviously I would like to see all the strikers scoring, but I want to see the team scoring, the team scoring, and we’ve been doing that consistently. So it’s quite okay,” the head coach remarked regarding the club's current offensive output.

Eyes on Durban City clash

The focus for Sundowns now shifts to their upcoming Betway Premiership encounter against Durban City this weekend.

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Cardoso will be hoping that his public backing of Leon provides the necessary confidence boost for the striker to perform without fear. With a congested fixture list on the horizon, the depth of the Sundowns squad will be tested, and having a fully firing Colombian forward would be a major asset. The coach's message remains clear: as long as the effort is there, the goals will eventually follow for the 26-year-old attacker.