Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso explains tactical decision behind Durban City win - 'We had the intention to use the weapon'

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The Masandawana mentor has explained the tactical thinking behind his side's commanding 4-1 win over the Durban-based outfit. The Portuguese tactician revealed that his team had identified their opponents' congested fixture schedule as an opportunity to exploit, with the Tshwane giants looking to make the most of their rivals' demanding run of matches in the Betway Premiership clash.

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Exploiting the fatigue factor

Miguel Cardoso explained that Mamelodi Sundowns had identified Durban City's demanding fixture schedule as a potential advantage heading into the encounter. The Portuguese tactician revealed that his side intended to capitalise on their opponents' lack of recovery time after a series of matches and extensive travelling. "I think it was a very animated game. We had the intention to use the weapon of fatigue from our side. We knew that this team had played a few matches in a row, so they definitely did not have proper recovery time, with a lot of trips and a lot of traveling," the coach explained, as per SABC Sport. The tactical focus was clearly centered on testing the stamina of a side that had just returned from Mauritius before participating in a midweek knockout fixture.

Cardoso noted that Sundowns understood the physical toll of such a schedule, having faced similar challenges themselves in the past. He added: "We also experienced that, and we know how difficult it is, especially for players who are not used to consistently playing on the third or fourth day. Obviously, that intensity is what we tried to use from the very beginning. We also made some mistakes because we wanted to do things quickly so that we would bring fatigue to the opponents as fast as possible and then, obviously, capitalise on mistakes from more space."

'We made a few mistakes'

Despite the high-pressure approach from the first whistle, the Brazilians did not have it all their own way during the opening 45 minutes. Cardoso admitted that the haste to exhaust their opponents led to a lack of composure in certain moments. The coaching staff used the interval to refine the team's shape and ensure they remained disciplined while hunting for the gaps in a tiring City defensive line.

"Obviously at halftime we had a very important talk to re-organise ourselves to understand where the spaces we need to play more how to be more compact. I think we made a few mistakes in the last 15 to 20 minutes of the first half," Cardoso noted regarding the mid-game turnaround. The second-half performance proved more efficient, as Sundowns finally made their territorial dominance count on the scoreboard to pull away from their rivals.

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Pressure remains at Chloorkop

While the league victory provides a boost, the shadow of Sundowns' unexpected exit from the CAF Champions League continues to loom over the club. Relinquishing their status as kings of the continent has placed immense scrutiny on Cardoso, who is well aware of the expectations that come with managing one of Africa's most ambitious sides. Every domestic result is now viewed through the lens of that disappointment as the team tries to rebuild their momentum.

Sundowns now look ahead to a busy period where they must maintain this level of intensity to stay ahead of the chasing pack. With the 'weapon of fatigue' having worked in their favor this weekend, the Brazilians will be hoping to find similar tactical advantages in the weeks to come. The victory reinforces their position as title favorites, even as they navigate the challenges of a long and demanding season in South African football.