Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso explains Deano van Rooyen's lack of game time - 'We don't expose players to a public environment'

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The Tshwane giants' mentor has explained why the 29-year-old defender is yet to feature regularly since arriving at Chloorkop. Despite the excitement surrounding his arrival, the former Orlando Pirates star is still waiting for his opportunity, while other new recruits have already hit the ground running.

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Competition heating up at right-back

The arrival of Deano van Rooyen at Mamelodi Sundowns was met with significant fanfare after he joined the club as a free agent following his departure from Orlando Pirates.

While Van Rooyen has been forced to watch from the stands during official matches, he has been building his match fitness through friendly appearances. The technical team is closely monitoring his physical condition, ensuring that he reaches the required intensity levels before he is thrown into the deep end of competitive football. The former Stellenbosch FC leader remains a key part of the club's long-term plans, even if his immediate involvement has been limited by the rapid adaptation of his teammates.

'We don't expose players'

Speaking to the media about the defender's absence, Miguel Cardoso explained that the club prioritises the well-being and readiness of their players over rushing them into the spotlight. "Deano is a player that when he came to us, there was a big pause in terms of preparation. We understand the moments of the players, and we always look to create conditions when we expose them to competition; we don't give them an environment where he cannot excel or show good things," Cardoso stated, as quoted by Soccer Laduma.

The Portuguese tactician emphasised that the decision to keep Van Rooyen out of the matchday squads for now is a deliberate strategy to ensure he succeeds when he finally makes his bow. Cardoso believes that throwing a player into a high-stakes match before they are fully prepared can be detrimental to their confidence and long-term trajectory. For Sundowns, the goal is to provide a platform where a player's quality is highlighted rather than their lack of match sharpness exposed.

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"That's our way of thinking about the players. We don't expose players to a public environment because a football game is a public environment. It's an environment of performance, when we feel a player is not really ready for that. He is arriving on that stage," Cardoso added. This cautious approach highlights the depth available to the technical team, allowing them the luxury of waiting until a player is at peak physical and mental capacity before handing them a debut.

A call for resilience and spirit

Despite the current pecking order, Cardoso has urged Van Rooyen and other fringe players like Zuko Mdunyelwa to maintain their focus.

"As you can imagine, the competition for the position is quite high. Not only him and Zuko. Thabang [Matuludi] arrived and settled very quickly in the team. We didn't know how things were going to be when we brought one and the other. Of course, Thabang picked up the pace more quickly. They know the coach trusts them. They just have to have the resilience and the spirit to wait for the moment when the opportunity will appear," Cardoso concluded.